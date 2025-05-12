ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves for a four-game series beginning Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Braves Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Grant Holmes

Jake Irvin (2-1) with a 3.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 48.0 innings pitched, 14 walks, 33 strikeouts, .227 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: No Decision, 5.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts

Away Splits: 3 starts, 3.72 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 19.1 innings pitched, 4 walks, 17 strikeouts, .194 oBA

Grant Holmes (2-3) with a 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 39.1 innings pitched, 20 walks, 40 strikeouts, .207 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 5.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 4 starts, 3.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 innings pitched, 11 walks, 27 strikeouts, 231 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Braves Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +150

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Nationals-Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: MASN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are not as good as they have been in the past. On the season, Atlanta ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in OPS, and 21st in runs scored. In addition to their struggled, the Braves are coming off a weekend series loss against a bad Pittsburgh Pirates team. Atlanta was held to three runs or less in all three games. With their inability to get anything going on offense, the Nationals have a chance to open up their season series with Atlanta with a win.

Jake Irvin has pitched well for Washington. He has made eight starts and allowed less than four runs in five of them. He has allowed four runs or less seven times this year. When the Nationals allow four runs or less this season, they are 13-6. That is 13 of their 17 wins and just six of their 24 losses. Additionally, the Nationals were 58-28 in the same situation in 2024. Irvin has a great chance to keep the Braves to less than four runs Monday night, which will help the Nationals win the game.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington has lost their last five games. In those five losses, the Nationals have really struggled to score. They have put up just 10 runs in those matchups, and six came in one game. Needless to say, Washington has not done a good job at the plate in recent games. That is something the Braves have to take advantage of. If Grant Holmes and the rest of the pitching staff can keep the Nationals under four runs, the Braves will win this one.

Jake Irvin is pitching well, but the advanced stats say something different. Irvin is in the 20th percentile or lower in xERA, xBA, fastball velocity, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage. Those are not categories a pitcher wants to be bad in. The Braves are going to get plenty of pitches to hit and they will be able to put the ball in the air. If they can hit with some power Monday night, Atlanta is going to win this game.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup could make this game a little bit higher scoring. With that in mind, a higher scoring game favors the Braves. For that reason, I will take the Braves to win.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-178)