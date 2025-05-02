ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Washington Nationals look to pick up the win on the road in Cincinnati when they take on the Reds in the second game of their series on Saturday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Reds prediction and pick.

Nationals-Reds Projected Starters

Trevor Williams vs. Nick Lodolo

Trevor Williams – (1-3) with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP

Last Start: Williams took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

2025 Road Splits: Williams has not played on the road, where he is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 14.2 innings.

Nick Lodolo – (3-2) with a 2.25 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP

Last Start: Lodolo picked up the win Sunday at Colorado, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

2025 Home Splits: Lodolo has had his hiccups at home so far this season, where he is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 10.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Reds Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +152

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 9 (-108)

Under: 9 (-112)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals have a clear path to victory over Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, thanks to Williams’ remarkable consistency and the Nationals’ recent offensive uptick. Williams has quietly tied a franchise record by allowing three runs or fewer in 17 straight starts, matching Max Scherzer’s mark and giving the Nationals a reliable presence every time he takes the mound. While his overall ERA sits at 5.70, his ability to limit damage and keep games close has been invaluable, especially as the Nationals’ lineup has found its rhythm, ranking among the top ten in OPS over the past week. If Washington’s bats can maintain that momentum, they’re well-positioned to put pressure on Lodolo early.

While Lodolo has flashed brilliance this season with a 2.25 ERA and a dominant outing at Coors Field, he’s shown some vulnerability at home, posting a 5.06 ERA in Cincinnati. The Nationals have also historically matched up well against the Reds, winning four of six meetings last year. With Williams’ knack for grinding through tough lineups and Washington’s offense trending upward, the Nationals have the formula to outlast Lodolo and take a crucial win on the road Saturday.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds are well-positioned to defeat Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals on Saturday, thanks to Lodolo’s dominant start to the season and Cincinnati’s home-field advantage. Lodolo has been outstanding, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.25 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts to just five walks over 36 innings. He’s coming off a dazzling seven-inning, nine-strikeout, scoreless performance at Colorado, showing his ability to silence opposing lineups and generate swings and misses. Lodolo’s consistency and command have anchored the Reds’ rotation, and his recent outings suggest he’s hitting his stride at the perfect time for Cincinnati.

The Reds also benefit from playing at Great American Ball Park, where they have played solid baseball and received a boost from their energetic home crowd. Meanwhile, the Nationals have struggled to find consistency on the road, and Trevor Williams enters the matchup with a 1-3 record and a 5.70 ERA over 30 innings, making him vulnerable against a Reds lineup that can capitalize on mistakes. Cincinnati’s balanced offense, led by dynamic talents like Elly De La Cruz, should be able to provide enough run support for Lodolo. With a strong starting pitching edge and home momentum, the Reds are favored to secure the win on Saturday.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Nick Lodolo and the Reds enter Saturday’s matchup against the Nationals with momentum and a clear pitching advantage. Lodolo has been outstanding in 2025, posting a 3-2 record with a 2.25 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over 36 innings, including a dominant, nine-strikeout, seven-inning scoreless outing in his last start. His ability to limit walks and generate strikeouts has anchored the Reds’ rotation, and he’ll be pitching at Great American Ball Park, where Cincinnati enjoys a strong home-field boost. The Reds’ offense, led by young stars, should be able to provide enough run support against Trevor Williams, who has struggled with a 5.70 ERA this season.

Expect Lodolo to set the tone early, mixing his sharp fastball and curveball to keep Nationals hitters off balance. If the Reds’ lineup capitalizes on Williams’ vulnerability, Cincinnati is poised to control this game from start to finish. Look for the Reds to secure a comfortable win behind Lodolo’s continued excellence and the energy of their home crowd.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-180), Over 9 (-108)