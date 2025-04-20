ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Rockies prediction and pick for Game 2 of a split Sunday doubleheader. Find out how to watch Nationals-Rockies.

The Colorado Rockies have made some changes. They already know that they exist in the roughest division in baseball, the National League West. However, they haven't even played any games against the San Francisco Giants or Arizona Diamondbacks yet. They have played series against the Athletics and now the Washington Nationals. They should be better than 3-16 through 19 games. Any MLB team should be better than that. With the Rockies cratering early in 2025, the organization fired hitting coach and former big-leaguer Hensley Muelens and replaced him with former MLB manager Clint Hurdle.

If you recall, Clint Hurdle used to manage the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Rockies. He is 67 years old and might possibly make this his last job in the majors. It will be fascinating to see what kind of impact Hurdle does — or doesn't — have on Colorado's bats, which have largely been silent this season but posted 11 runs on Saturday against Washington. True to form, the Rockies still lost in spite of the 11-run outburst.

Nationals-Rockies Game 2 Projected Starters

Brad Lord vs Antonio Senzatela

Brad Lord (0-0) has made two starts this season. He struggled in his last outing against the light-hitting Pirates. Now he gets the light-hitting Rockies. If he can't pitch well here, he might get sent back down to the minors. He is getting an MLB opportunity, but that chance might not last long if Lord can't set a minimally decent standard against not-very-good opponents.

Last Start: April 14 at Pittsburgh Pirates — 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Antonio Senzatela (0-3) was fortunate to avoid giving up any earned runs in each of his first two starts of the season. He allowed at least nine hits in those two starts but somehow tap-danced out of trouble. Reality has set in in his next few starts. Senzatela has continued to give up large numbers of hits. He reached the nine-hit mark yet again versus the Dodgers. This time, that penchant for allowing both contact and baserunners translated into four runs allowed in under five full innings of work. Senzatela simply has to get sharper and create weaker contact.

Last Start: April 14 at Los Angeles Dodgers — 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Here are the Nationals-Rockies Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Rockies Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline:-118

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 10.5 (-115)

Under: 10.5 (-105)

How to Watch Nationals vs Rockies Game 2

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) | MLB (Rockies)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Antonio Senzatela gives up nine or more hits in most of his 2025 starts. That's a simple fact which points to the Nationals' ability to knock the ball around — and out of — Coors Field. They scored 12 on Saturday and should be able to score a lot against Senzatela.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brad Lord is not a good pitcher. The Rockies, who scored 11 runs on Saturday — eight of them in the seventh inning — should be able to score at least six or seven. If they just get a small bread crumb of good pitching, anything at all, that should be enough to win.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Rockies, but the real play here is to go for one or two individual team totals and also take the over. This has 8-6 written all over it.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies moneyline, over 10.5