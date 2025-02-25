ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the bottom teams in the ACC face as NC State visits Syracuse. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an NC State-Syracuse prediction and pick.

NC State comes into the game at 11-16 on the year, and 4-12 in conference play. That places them in 16th in the ACC this year. They opened the year 5-0 before losing three straight. They would then win three out of the last four games. NC State would then win 11 of their next 12 games, before winning two of their last three games. In their last game, NC State faces Wake Forest. It was a tight first half, but NC State would have a six-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Wake Forest would take a lead in the second half, but a late run by NC State would give them the 85-73 victory.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is 11-16 on the year, while going just 5-11 in ACC play. That places them in 14th place in the ACC. They opened up the year 3-0 before losing eight of their next 11 games. They would then win three of their next four before losing three straight. After winning two of three again Syracuse has lost three in a row. Last time out, they faced Pitt. Syracuse would lead by seven at the end of the first half but struggle in the second half. Pitt outscored Syracuse 46-28 in the second half to win the game 80-69.

Here are the NC State-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Syracuse Odds

NC State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Syracuse: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

NC State is 105th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 132nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 112th in adjusted defensive efficiency. NC State has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 95th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 210th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They have also limited ball movement well, sitting 82nd in the nation in opponent assists per game while sitting 77th in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Marcus Hill leads the way for NC State this year. He is scoring 12.1 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jayden Taylor. Taylor is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds per game. He also has 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Dontrez Styles leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 4.9 rebounds per game while adding 10.6 points per game.

In the frontcourt, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leads the way. He comes in with 7.6 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 asssits. He is joined by Ben Middlebrooks, who is scoring 7.5 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds and one assist per game.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is 129th in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 120th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 169th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Syracuse has been better on the offensive end of the court. They are 126th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 194th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They have also been great in the rebounding game, sitting 40th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

J.J. Starling leads the way for Syracuse. He comes in with 18.5 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaquan Carlos, who leads the team in assists. He comes in with 3.7 assists per game while adding six points, two rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes in with 9.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Lampkin adds 10.9 points, with 2.3 assists per game.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game between NC State and Syracuse. The first will be the NC State offense against the Syracuse defense. NC State is 252nd in the nation in points per game and is 285th in shooting efficiency this year. Syracuse is 317th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 242nd in shooting efficiency this year. The second will be turnovers. NC State is 88th in the nation in blocks, 187th in steals per game, and eighth in turnovers per game. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 290th in blocks, 343rd in steals, and 244th in turnovers per game. This will be a tight game, but the extra possessions for NC State will be the difference.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: NC State +1.5 (-110)