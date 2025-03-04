ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Spurs Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

San Antonio Spurs: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 223.5 (-112)

Under: 223.5 (-108)

How To Watch Nets vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs are not a good team. They are struggling lately, and a lot of that has to do with Victor Wembanyama being out. In their last 10 games, San Antonio has allowed 119.8 points per game. They have also allowed their opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the floor. Because of this, San Antonio has won just three of those 10 games. When the Nets score at least 115 points this season, they are 7-5. It does not happen often, but they win when it does.

Brooklyn allows the ninth-fewest points per game this season. This is because they allow the second-fewest field goals attempted per game. They do a great job slowing down the pace, and it helps them keep games close at times. The Spurs have allowed less than 110 points 27 times this season. In those games, the Nets are 15-12. They allowed just 96 points in their first game with the Spurs. If Brooklyn can have another game like that, they will be able to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs scored just 96 points in their first game with the Nets, but that ended in a win. In the game, San Antonio held Brooklyn to under 40 percent shooting from the floor, under 30 percent from beyond the arc, and the Nets shot just eight free throws. Along with that, Brooklyn turned the ball over 16 times. The Spurs played excellent defense in the win, and they have a great chance to do that again. If they have another great defensive game, they will be able to cover this spread.

The Nets are on a four-game losing streak. They have really struggled to score the ball in those four games. They have put up just 104.0 points per game, shot 37.9 percent from the field, and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. They have scored under 100 points twice in those four games. When the Spurs allow less than 110 points this season, they are 12-6. One of those wins was against the Nets, as well. If the Nets continue to struggle offensively, and the Spurs have another solid defensive game against them, San Antonio will cover the spread.

Final Nets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Nets are not playing well, and they are not a great team in general. San Antonio is not playing their best basketball, either. However, they are a little bit better than the Nets on the year. Even though Wemby is out, San Antonio still has De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and some other good players. I like them to win this game at home and handle business against Brooklyn for the second time this season. For that reason, I am going to take the Spurs to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Nets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-112)