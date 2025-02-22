ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-76ers prediction and pick.

The struggling Philadelphia 76ers (20-35) host the Brooklyn Nets (20-35) on Saturday, February 22, in a battle of Atlantic Division cellar-dwellers. Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks, with the Sixers having dropped six straight. The matchup features an intriguing guard duel between Tyrese Maxey (27.6 PPG, 6.1 APG) and Cameron Johnson (19.1 PPG, 2.9 APG)2. Philadelphia's home-court advantage and slightly higher offensive rating (112.9 vs. 109.8) give them a slight edge5. However, the Nets' recent 100-96 victory over the Sixers on February 12 adds intrigue to this contest. With both teams desperate for a win, expect an intense, closely-fought game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Nets-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-76ers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Philadelphia 76ers: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 213.5 (-108)

Under: 213.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, leveraging their elite defense and recent momentum. Since February 1, the Nets have boasted the league's best defensive rating (105.2), holding opponents to just 99.2 points per game. This defensive prowess was evident in their recent 100-96 victory over the Sixers on February 12, where they stifled Philadelphia's offense and forced poor shooting performances9. Nic Claxton’s rim protection (five blocks in their last matchup) and D’Angelo Russell’s steady scoring will be key factors as Brooklyn looks to dominate on both ends of the floor.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has been in freefall, losing six straight games and struggling offensively. Joel Embiid’s decline as a defensive anchor and rebounder (career-low 8.5 RPG) has exacerbated their issues, leaving the Sixers vulnerable in the paint. Additionally, their league-worst rebounding has allowed opponents to control possessions, a weakness the Nets can exploit with Claxton and Trendon Watford contributing on the boards. The Sixers’ inability to close games or capitalize on a relatively soft schedule further tilts the odds in Brooklyn’s favor. With momentum on their side and a clear defensive edge, the Nets are well-positioned to secure another win over a reeling 76ers squad.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed to secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming matchup, despite their recent struggles. The return of Joel Embiid to the lineup provides a significant boost to the 76ers' chances, even though he's been facing some defensive challenges this season. Embiid's presence alone demands attention from the Nets' defense, which should create opportunities for his teammates. Tyrese Maxey, who has been on a tear lately, averaging 27.6 points per game, will benefit from the spacing Embiid provides. The dynamic duo of Maxey and Embiid, supported by Paul George's veteran leadership, gives the 76ers a formidable offensive arsenal that the Nets will struggle to contain.

Defensively, while the 76ers have had their issues, they still possess the talent to stifle the Nets' offense. Brooklyn's reliance on Cameron Johnson (19.1 PPG) and D'Angelo Russell (13.1 PPG) for scoring can be exploited by Philadelphia's perimeter defenders. The 76ers' home-court advantage at the Wells Fargo Center will also play a crucial role, as they look to feed off the energy of their fans to snap their losing streak. With both teams sporting identical 20-34 records, the 76ers have more to prove and a stronger motivation to turn their season around. The combination of star power, offensive firepower, and the urgency to improve their playoff positioning gives Philadelphia the edge in what promises to be a closely contested battle against their Atlantic Division rivals.

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick

In a clash between two struggling Atlantic Division teams, the Philadelphia 76ers are poised to edge out the Brooklyn Nets in a closely contested matchup. The return of Joel Embiid, coupled with Tyrese Maxey's explosive scoring, will prove too much for Brooklyn's defense to handle. While the Nets have shown defensive improvement recently, the 76ers' offensive firepower and home-court advantage will ultimately tilt the scales in their favor.

Expect a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes throughout the game. The Sixers' desperation to snap their losing streak will fuel a strong fourth-quarter performance, led by clutch plays from Maxey and Embiid. Despite a valiant effort from the Nets, anchored by Nic Claxton's rim protection and Cameron Johnson's scoring, Philadelphia will pull away in the final minutes with Maxey leading all scorers and Embiid securing a crucial double-double to come away with the ATS victory at home.

Final Nets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 (-110), Under 213.5 (-112)