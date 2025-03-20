ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nets have had their fair share of struggles this season. The Pacers are playing well in comparison and are trying to improve their playoff standing. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Nets have had a rough season this year, losing three of their last four games. They sit with a 23-46 record entering this matchup. Cam Thomas is out for the season, and Cam Johnson is resting, so the key for the Nets is D'Angelo Russell. The Nets have a massive challenge facing them in this game, and they need a lot of help against a Pacers offense that can score at will.

The Pacers are 38-29 and have won three of their last four games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league. They need to rely on this offense against the Nets because it's their best way of attacking. The Pacers can use a win in this game to keep improving their playoff seeding.

Here are the Nets-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Pacers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +290

Indiana Pacers: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBATV/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets' defense has been inconsistent but much more reliable than their offense. They are 10th in scoring defense, at 111.6 points per game, 27th in field goal defense, at 47.8%, and 22nd in three-point defense, at 36.5%.

Nic Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.5. This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Five different Nets averaged at least one steal, and Russell is the team leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but they might be able to slow down the Pacers at least and do better than most teams against this offense. It's still not a great matchup, but the Nets might be able to slow them down.

The Pacers have struggled on defense this year, and their offense has had to do most of the heavy lifting. They are 19th in scoring defense, allowing 115.5 points per game, 26th in field-goal defense, at 47.6%, and 11th in three-point defense, at 35.5%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a solid frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.2 per game, and Turner is the blocks leader with 1.8 per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal, and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers on their roster, but this defense has had many issues this year. This defense is nothing special, but the Nets have an awful offense, and they might have success against them.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have one of the worst offenses in the NBA this season. They are 29th in scoring at 105.5 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and 25th in three-point percentage at 34.6%.

Eight different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring. With Thomas out for the season and Johnson taking the game off, D'Angelo Russell is the key for the offense, leading the team to score 13.5 points per game. They have also struggled to pass and distribute the ball effectively. Since Ben Simmons was traded away, D'Angelo Russell is the best passer, averaging 5.8 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, but with Johnson and Thomas out, the Nets will struggle to find a consistent offense. This sets up a bad matchup against the Pacers.

The Pacers' offense has stayed near the top of the NBA this season. They are seventh in scoring, at 116.6 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 48.9%, and seventh in three-point percentage, 36.9%.

Seven different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.9 points per game. Haliburton is up next in scoring with 18.5 points per game, but there's a chance he might be unavailable. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 8.9 per game. Andrew Nembhard is second with five per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have also provided some good depth for the Pacers, helping to create an offense that is flush with balance and has many different scoring options. Depending on his back, they also have options to go to if Haliburton is unavailable.

Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Nets are in a world of hurt this season. They are missing a lot of their playmakers. There's a chance Haliburton is out in this game, but even if he is, the Pacers are just better and should roll in this game. Indiana wins and covers at home.

Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -8.5 (-114)