It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada Boise State.

The Boise State Broncos are struggling right now. They have lost three of their last four games and are nowhere to be found in the top four of the Mountain West Conference standings. Boise State was supposed to be a conference title contender but has fallen well short of that standard. Boise State was able to get a lot of good work done in nonconference play. BSU defeated Clemson, Saint Mary's, and South Dakota State, but if not for those three wins, this overall NCAA Tournament profile would not be nearly as strong. Boise State still has a decent chance of making the NCAA Tournament, but the Broncos will need to start collecting a lot more wins in the Mountain West, and they will need to win at least one or two games against the top tier of the conference.

What has bedeviled the Broncos in recent games — and this 1-3 slide over their last four — is defense. Boise State has allowed at least 80 points in two of those three losses, 75 in the other one. Boise State simply has to be able to prevent opposing offenses from finding a rhythm. The Broncos have to knock opposing teams out of their comfort zone, but it just hasn't been happening in recent games.

Boise State might be able to get healthy versus Nevada. The Wolf Pack have had a nightmarish season under head coach Steve Alford. Nevada is barely over .500 overall and is 3-6 in the Mountain West. This team is quickly heading nowhere, and its offense has not been able to rise to the challenge. San Diego State completely stymied Nevada this past Saturday night in Reno in a game which was never particularly close in the second half. SDSU manhandled the Wolf Pack and won with shocking ease on the road. This came after Nevada got walloped by Utah State a few days earlier. Nevada just hasn't found the winning formula as a team this season. Close losses in early January frustrated this group, and it hasn't been able to shrug off those bitter defeats. It is getting worse, not better, for a team which expected so much more from itself this season.

Here are the Nevada-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-Boise State Odds

Nevada: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +225

Boise State: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 137.5 (-105)

Under: 137.5 (-115)

How to Watch Nevada vs Boise State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State can't play consistent defense. The better teams in the Mountain West have exposed some holes in BSU's overall defensive structure. While Nevada is not having a good season and has not been playing well, the Wolf Pack can certainly look at the game film of Boise State and identify ways to have success at the offensive end of the floor. Moreover, Nevada's problem has been less about staying close in games, more about finishing off wins. Nevada losing by six would cover the spread, and given how desperate the Wolf Pack are for a win against a struggling opponent, that doesn't seem unrealistic at all.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are going to get healthy in this game. Nevada has been blown out in back-to-back games and shows signs of losing faith in itself. This game could unravel against the Wolf Pack in a big way.

Final Nevada-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State is in position to get healthy here and blow the doors off Nevada. Take BSU.

Final Nevada-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -6.5