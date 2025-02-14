ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middling teams in the Mountain West face off Friday night as the Nevada Wolf Pack visit the San Jose State Spartans. The Wolf Pack sits in seventh place in the conference, while the Spartans are behind them in eighth place. However, the standings aren't as close as that may suggest, as Nevada has one extra win and two fewer losses. Nevada also has a 14-10 overall record, while San Jose State is below .500 with a 12-14 mark. The program squared off on January 18, with Nevada taking an 11-point victory at home. However, San Jose State covered the 13.5-point spread. The Wolf Pack have won eight of their past nine games with the Spartans. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-San Jose State prediction and pick.

Nevada is in the middle of one of their best stretches of the season, which isn't saying too much, considering they played some of the worst teams in their conference. The three-game streak started with a six-point win over UNLV, who are just half a game ahead of them in the conference standings. The next two wins came against Fresno State and Air Force, a combined 1-27 in the Mountain West this season. Nevada won those games by 25 and 14 points, respectively.

San Jose State's last few games haven't been as smooth sailing. They've lost two in a row against Boise State and San Diego State. The Spartans also beat Fresno State and Air Force in the two games before those losses but had lost two of three prior. In games not against the bottom feeders of the Mountain West, San Jose State is 1-4 over their last five.

Here are the Nevada-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-San Jose State Odds

Nevada: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

San Jose State: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 136 (-110)

Under: 136 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada has been getting by on the strength of their defense this season, as they rank 66th in the nation with 67.6 points allowed per game. San Jose State's offense hasn't been great, averaging 73.9 points. The Wolf Pack tends to slow games down and doesn't allow the opposing teams to generate many opportunities, which puts them ninth in the country with just 52.2 field goal attempts allowed per game.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

With their overall and conference record, Nevada may have the better season this year. However, San Jose State has been a bettor's dream with their against-the-spread record. The Wolf Pack are a perfect .500, covering the spread in 12 of their 24 games. Meanwhile, the Spartans are an astonishing 18-5-1 and covered in nine of their past ten games. San Jose State games have also been high-scoring, as the over hit in 15 of 24. Nevada covered the spread in three consecutive games but had a streak of six failed covers before that run.

Final Nevada-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

San Jose State has been a monster at covering spreads this season, and we could see them do it again in this game. The Wolf Pack's offense is nothing exciting, and the Spartans' defense nearly clears them. On the other side of the ball, Nevada's weakness on defense is defending the three, something that San Jose State does well. The Spartans covered once already this season against the Wolf Pack, and nothing tells us they can't do it again here. It's close to sprinkling a moneyline upset on this game as well.

Final Nevada-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +7 (-110)