It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico Boise State.

The Boise State Broncos have simply not been able to make it happen this season. They have not been able to gain traction in the Mountain West Conference standings. Boise State was supposed to be an NCAA Tournament team this season. Coach Leon Rice has guided BSU to multiple NCAA Tournaments, but he hasn't been able to win an NCAA Tournament game. Boise State has never won an NCAA Tournament game in school history, so the mission this season was to get back to March Madness and finally post a victory. It doesn't seem that goal will be reached.

Boise State started well enough in nonconference play. The Broncos defeated Clemson, Saint Mary's, and South Dakota State, but in Mountain West play, the Broncos have not been able to supplement those quality results with more high-end wins.

This is a final chance for Boise State to do something. The Broncos just did get blasted by San Diego State this past Saturday night, so they are rapidly running out of chances. Boise State is barely registering as a bubble team right now. The Broncos have to win five or six games in a row to enter the discussion. Going 4-2 in their next six games won't cut it. This is truly a must-win game, no embellishment or exaggeration involved. Let's see what the Broncos are able to do against the team in solid control of the Mountain West Conference this year, first-place New Mexico.

New Mexico-Boise State Odds

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Boise State Odds

New Mexico: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +125

Boise State: -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Boise State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State doesn't play offense as well as New Mexico does, and its defense isn't elite enough to compensate for anything less than a strong offensive performance. Boise State's offense was ground into fine powder by San Diego State a few nights ago. The Broncos just don't have the weapons or offensive balance needed to be a big hitter in the Mountain West this season. Their roster hasn't measured up. The overall quality of the team is much lower than a lot of commentators and analysts predicted it would be. This team was simply overrated.

New Mexico has the likely Mountain West Player of the Year, Donovan Dent, who takes over in tense late-game situations and calms down his teammates. Dent and the rest of the Lobos make winning plays at both ends of the court and have displayed a lot more toughness this season than in previous years under coach Richard Pitino, who has done really good work in Albuquerque in 2025.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are going to win because they must have this game. There is no way BSU can make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team if it loses here. The Broncos could win the Mountain West Tournament to get the automatic bid from the conference, but they can't get an at-large invitation if they lose this game. It's an absolute must. Meanwhile, New Mexico is coming off an emotional Sunday win over Utah State. The Lobos know they control the league and have a multi-game cushion over Utah State. This is an obvious hangover game. New Mexico does not need to win it to capture the MWC regular-season title. This is why BSU, playing at home, will win outright.

Final New Mexico-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State has to win here, and New Mexico does not. It's a BSU home game. Take Boise State.

