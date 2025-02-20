ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nottingham Forest looks to stay near the top of the Premier League as they visit Newcastle. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Nottingham Forest prediction and pick.

Newcastle United comes into the game at 12-5-8 on the year, placing them in seventh place in the Premier League. They are just two points behind Bournemouth for a spot in next year's Europa League while sitting just three points behind Manchester City for a spot in next year's Champions League. Still, they have struggled some as of late. They have just one win in their last four games, and last time out fell to Manchester City 4-0.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest is 14-5-6 on the year, which places them in third place in the Premier League. That would put them in a spot to play in the Champions League next year. They are also four points clear of Bournemouth, who is in fifth place. Still, it has been an up-and-down last four games for Nottingham Forest. They won both home games they played in, outscoring their opponents 10-2. Meanwhile, they have lost both of their road games, falling to Bournemouth and Fulham by a combined 7-1.

Earlier this year, Newcastle defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 on the road.

Here are the Newcastle-Nottingham Forest Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Nottingham Forest Odds

Newcastle: -125

Nottingham Forest: +320

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 goals: -162

Under 2.5 goals: +120

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has scored 42 goals over 25 fixtures so far this year, scoring in 21 of 25 fixtures this year. That is good for 1.68 goals per game this year. They have also scored well at home this year. Newcastle has scored in ten of 12 games at home this year, scoring 20 goals in the process. That is good for 1.67 goals per game at home this year.

Alexander Isak has led the way for Newcastle this year. He has scored 17 goals on an expected 14.1 goals this year. Further, he has five assists. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon has been solid this year. He has scored six times this year with five assists. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes has scored five goals, playing in 20 games but starting in just six of them. He also has an assist this year. Finally, Jacob Murphy has seven assists this year, while he has also scored four times this year.

Newcastle has also been strong on defense this year. They have conceded just 33 goals in 25 fixtures this year. That is good for just 1.32 goals against per game. Further, the defense has been solid at home this year. They have allowed 14 goals in their 12 home games this year, good for 1.17 goals per game. They also have five clean sheets at home this year.

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored in 21 of 25 games this year in EPL play, scoring 41 goals over the 25 fixtures this year. That is good for 1.64 goals per game this year. They have also scored well on the road this year, scoring in ten of 13 road games this year. They have scored 19 goals in the 13 road games, good for 1.46 goals per game on the road this year.

Chris Wood has been dominant this year for Nottingham Forest. He has scored 17 goals on an expected total of 10.3, while he has also scored three times on penalty kicks this year. Wood also had two assists this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored five times and added four assists. Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been solid, with three goals and two assists this year. He is still working through a hamstring injury but could be back in this game. Finally, Anthony Elanga has moved the ball well, coming in with eight assists while also adding three goals of his own.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They allow just 1.16 goals per game this year, with just 29 goals in 25 EPL games. The defense has not been as solid on the road, allowing 19 goals in 13 games on the road, good for 1.46 goals per game.

Final Newcastle-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two solid teams. Still, both teams have had some struggles as of late. Newcastle has lost their last two home games, giving up six goals and scoring just two. Nottingham Forest has lost the last two away games, giving up seven goals and scoring one. Further, both teams had three straight clean-sheet victories before the two losses. This should be a tight game, but Nottingham Forest has been the better team this year. They get the win in this one.

Final Newcastle-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick: Nottingham Forest ML (+320)