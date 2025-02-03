ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Pacers are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pacers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Jazz Odds

Indiana Pacers: -6 (-112)

Moneyline: -260

Utah Jazz: +6 (-108)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, KJZZ-TV

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Indiana has won four of their last five games, including their last three. During their three-game win streak, the Pacers have been incredible on offense. They are averaging 133.7 points per game, and they are shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Additionally, the Pacers are making 43.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. They are also hitting a good amount of their free throws. When the Pacers score over 115 points or more this season, they are 21-6. Indiana has been crushing that mark lately. If the Pacers continue to play as they have been, they are going to cover this spread.

Utah allows the fourth-most points in the NBA at 118.5 points. The Jazz also allow opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field, and their opponents make the fourth-most threes. The Jazz have allowed opponents to score 121.1 points per game in their last 10. Their opponents are also hitting a high percentage of their shots. The Pacers have been the hottest team in the NBA, so the Jazz are in a lot of trouble considering their recent defensive play. Expect Indiana to have another big game Monday night.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have to find a way to match the Pacers on offense. Indiana's one loss in their last five games came when they allowed 140 points to the San Antonio Spurs. This shows the Pacers have some flaws in their game on defense. On the season, the Pacers are allowing 115.1 points per game, and their opponents hit 47.4 percent of their shots. The Pacers have holes in their game on defense, and Utah has to exploit those. If the Jazz can find a way to have a good offensive game, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Utah has three players that average at least 18.0 points per game. That is who they must rely on in this game. Lauri Markannen, Collin Sexton, and John Collins are those players. They combine for 56.1 points per game, and both Markannen and Collins do a good job rebounding. Along with that, Walker Kessler averages a double-double for the Jazz. It does not happen often, but the Jazz do have the players to keep up with the Pacers on offense. If these players can have a good game Monday night, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are playing some great basketball right now, and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The Jazz are a liability on defense, and that is why they have won just four of their games at home, and 11 total on the season. I am fully expecting the Pacers to continue their win streak, and continue their scoring. I think Indiana will win this game very easily.

Final Pacers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Pacers -6 (-112)