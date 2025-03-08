ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers are ready to start making moves to prepare for the 2025 season. The Packers were not always the most explosive offensive team last season, and they may be the team that has the best chance of signing veteran wide receiver Davante Adams at the start of free agency.

The Packers are the favorite to be Davante Adams's next team. Should he reunite with Green Bay? Odds via @DKSportsbook

The legal tampering period begins March 10 and free agents can sign with new teams at the start of the new league year March 12. DraftKings ranked the Packers as the favorite to sign Adams in free agency. The Packers are listed at plus-165 favorites to reunite with Adams.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers are both listed at plus-550 when it comes to signing Adams. The Los Angeles Rams are plus-750 to attract and sign Adams. All the other teams listed have odds of plus-1000 or higher.

The Packers had the 12th-ranked passing offense in the NFL last season. Quarterback Jordan Love led an offense that passed for 223.9 yards per game. The Packers ranked eighth in scoring as they put an average of 27.1 points on the scoreboard.

While the Packers moved the ball fairly well last season, Love did not have a big-play receiver at his disposal. Jayden Reed was Green Bay's leading receiver as he caught 55 passes for 857 yards and 6 touchdowns. Tight end Tucker Kraft was the team's second-leading receiver with 50 catches for 707 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Adams still has play-making ability

Adams spent the first 8 years of his career with the Packers before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent two full years with the Raiders and he played 3 games with Las Vegas last year before he was traded to the New York Jets.

The 32-year-old Adams caught 85 passes last season for 1,063 yard and 8 touchdowns.

Adams had his best seasons with the Packers when he teamed with Aaron Rodgers to give Green Bay one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL.

Adams was 2nd-round draft choice for the Packers in 2014 when he was selected out of Fresno State. Adams has been a 6-time Pro Bowler and a 3-time All-Pro. He had a streak of four consecutive seasons in which he caught 100 passes or more from 2020 through 2023.

His most productive season came in 2021 when he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 touchdowns. That season came one year after he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. He also led the league with an average of 98.1 receiving yards per game.