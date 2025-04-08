ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Padres face the Athletics in Sacramento! The Padres have been red-hot to start the 2025 season, while the Athletics have struggled to find much consistency this season. This is a big game for both teams in Sacramento. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Athletics prediction and pick.

Padres-Athletics Projected Starters

Randy Vasquez vs. Osvaldo Bido

Randy Vasquez (0-1) with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 3.86 ERA

Osvaldo Bido (1-0) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Athletics Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -124

Athletics: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How to Watch Padres vs. Athletics

Time: 3:35 pm ET/12:35 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports California, SDPA

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres were great last season on their way to a 93-69 record, and they have jumped out to a 9-2 record this season after two straight wins, including the first in this series. The key is with their offense, where they were the best in the MLB last season and have to second in the MLB through 11 games. In comparison, their pitching was also solid, and they started the season red-hot and jumped into the top five of the MLB. Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and Jake Cronenworth have been the biggest keys to their offensive success. Their pitching has also been excellent, thanks to Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Nick Pivetta playing well to start the season.

The Padres are starting Randy Vasquez on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 1.69 ERA, and a 1.41 WHIP. Through 10.2 innings and two starts, he's allowed three runs on six hits with nine walks and five strikeouts in games that the Padres went 1-1 in. Vasquez has started the year playing well, and he should be able to take advantage of an Athletics offense that has struggled to start the season in its own right.

The Padres' offense has been great this year and is already in the top two in the MLB. They were first in team batting average last season at .263, and they have opened the year with a .282 batting average, which is good for second in the league through 11 games. The offense is highlighted mainly by Tatis Jr. and Merrill, who lead the way in most batting categories. Tatis leads in batting average at .381, in OBP at .449, and in total hits with 16 total. Then, Merrill is the home run and RBI leader with three and 10, respectively. This offense has an intriguing matchup against Bido because he is one of the better pitchers that the Atheltics have, but the Padres have proven they can score at will.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics have struggled last season to a 69-93 record, and they have a 4-7 record up to this point. The Athletics struggled behind the plate last season, but they have jumped to the top half of the MLB this year on offense. The pitching has also struggled and has not seen much improvement to start the 2025 season. Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, and Miguel Andujar have played well on an unimpressive offense to start the year. J.P. Sears, Jeffrey Springs, and Luis Severino have been solid on the mound. The Athletics should be better than last year, but it's hard to bet on them due to all of the off-field stuff surrounding the Athletics this year.

Osvaldo Bido is the starter for the Athletics in this game. He has a 1-0 record, a 2.70 ERA, and a 1.50 WHIP. In his two starts through 10 innings, he allowed four runs on nine hits with six walks and nine strikeouts in two wins for the Athletics. Bido started playing well this season, and this is a tough matchup against the Padres, given how well this offense has been playing. This is a giant X-factor in this game.

The Athletics' offense has not been good at all. They are 12th in batting average with a .242 average after finishing last season with a .233 average. Soderstrom leads the offense in most of the big batting categories this season. Soderstrom leads in batting average with .381, in home runs at six, in RBI at 10, in OBP at .435, and in total hits with 16. This offense has played better recently, but the matchup against Vasquez is difficult, even with the game at home.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Padres are easily the better team in this game. Vasquez should shut down this offense, and then the Padres have too much on offense for Bido to hold down for long. San Diego wins and covers on the road.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+126)