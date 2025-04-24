ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Pirates wrap up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pirates-Angels Projected Starters

Carmen Mlodzinksi vs. Tyler Anderson

Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3) with a 7.41 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 17.0 innings pitched, 8 walks, 14 strikeouts, .351 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Loss, 4.0 innings pitched, 9 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 8.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 8 strikeouts, .343 oBA

Tyler Anderson (2-0) with a 2.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21.2 innings pitched, 12 walks, 21 strikeouts, .149 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Francisco Giants: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 6 walks, 11 strikeouts, .111 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Angels Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +126

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Angels

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, FanDuel Sports Network Pittsburgh

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates have to keep the Angels down offensively. Their bats do not help them, so it will be up to the pitching staff. The good news is the Angels have a low batting average, a low OPS, and they have scored the eighth-fewest runs in the MLB. Pittsburgh needs their Carmen Mlodzinski to have his best start of the season Thursday night. If he can keep the Angels to three runs or less, the Pirates will have a good chance to cover the spread.

If there is any way to beat Tyler Anderson this season it is to take walks. He is in the 16th percentile in walk rate, so he does allow the free passes. Pittsburgh has taken the ninth-most walks at the plate, so there is some patience at the plate there. Additionally, Anderson allows a lot of fly balls. If the Pirates force him into the zone, they will be able to get the ball elevated. If they can do that with some exit velocity, Pittsburgh will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles has their best pitcher on the mound in terms of production this season. Tyler Anderson has been lights out this year. He has held opponents to an expected batting average of .195 while keeping them off the barrel. Anderson has allowed three hits or less in his last three outings, and he has not allowed more than three runs in any of his four starts. He gives the Angels a great chance to win, and Thursday night is not going to be any different.

Pittsburgh is not a good offensive team. They are towards the bottom of the MLB in batting average, OPS, home runs, runs scored, and they strike out quite a bit. The offense in Pittsburgh does not give the team a lot of chances to win. They struggle to score runs, they struggle to get on base, and they do not hit for power. With that said, Anderson should not have any problem having a good game on the mound. If he just pitched the way he has been, Pittsburgh is not going to have any success at the plate.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick

Anderson is the better pitcher here, and I think that will continue Thursday night. I will take the Angels to not only win, but cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+134)