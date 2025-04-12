ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Reds prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Reds.

The Cincinnati Reds have to hope that the worst is over. The team which lost three straight 1-0 games earlier this season, becoming the first National League team to do that since the 1960 Phillies, got off the mat and responded well by taking two of three in San Francisco from the Giants. Given that the Giants appear to be a genuinely good team this season, the Reds' recovery in San Francisco could be the sign of a team that is truly finding its footing. The Reds definitely made an investment in their manager this offseason, bringing in Terry Francona. The hire was precisely for times such as last week, when a lesser skipper wouldn't have been able to hold the clubhouse together. Francona is in Cincinnati precisely to steady the ship and enable the Reds to minimize bad patches of play. That's what can enable them to compete for the NL Central Division championship in what figures to be a crowded, competitive race the whole season.

Pirates-Reds Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Andrew Abbott

Andrew Heaney (0-0) was absolutely outstanding in his most recent start against the powerful New York Yankees. The Yanks have been belting home runs left and right this season, but Heaney silenced the Bombers in a strong, efficient performance. He didn't tiptoe around the heavy hitters in the New York lineup. He went right at them, issuing just one walk in seven innings. He had swing and miss stuff and got Yankee hitters off balance. If Heaney can come anywhere close to this standard on a consistent basis, the Pirates will have found a bargain.

Last Start: April 6 vs New York Yankees — 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 10 K

Andrew Abbott (0-0) is making his season debut after being on the 15-day injured list to start the campaign. The Reds have gotten good starting pitching to begin the season. If Abbott is fully healthy and can become a guy who eats six innings on a consistent basis, Cincinnati will regain a measure of pitching depth and boost its chances of being competitive the full year.

Here are the Pirates-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Reds Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +102

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) | FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Abbott making his first start of the season for the Reds is a scenario which invites rust and uncertainty. He might become a very good pitcher this season, but a first start is bound to be bumpy and inconsistent. Andrew Heaney probably rates as a better pitcher right now, if only because of current form. Heaney can certainly contain the Reds if he is able to shut down the Yankees as he did last Sunday.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are a bad team. They still don't score. Their bullpen is still a mess. Cincinnati is a markedly better team and should be able to figure out a way to win. Don't overcomplicate it.

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Reds, but let's be honest: Andrew Abbott making a first start of the season after an injury stint is a wild card and not something you should want to bet on. Pass.

Final Pirates-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds moneyline