ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick for the 2025 NBA Playoffs as we look toward this Game 2 in the Eastern Conference. The No. 6 Detroit Pistons will visit the No. 3 New York Knicks for Game 2 after New York took a 1-0 lead in the series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons dropped Game 1 to the New York Knicks despite 25 points from Tobias Harris. They allowed 34 to Jalen Brunson in a rocking Madison Square Garden crowd, so they'll be hoping to bounce back and steal one on the road here as the betting underdogs once again.

The New York Knicks closed out Game 1 with a 21-0 run during the fourth quarter. They were trailing during numerous parts of the game, but stuck to their plan and shut the Pistons down when it mattered most down the stretch. Now, they'll look to do the same for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Here are the Pistons-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Pistons-Knicks Game 2 Odds

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 222 (-108)

Under: 222 (-112)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons actually had a solid showing during Game 1 of this series and we have to remember the youth and inexperience in playoff situations for this time. They had all the makings of a dominant game through three quarters and even led the game 98-90 with nine minutes left to go in regulation, but their collapse on offense ultimately cost them the loss. Cade Cunningham was his usual, efficient self with 12 assists, but the Knicks did a great job of keeping him in check with just 21 points allowed to him.

Cade Cunningham will have to have a more aggressive role in scoring the ball as he'll have to take the game into his hands. Jalen Duren showed a solid ability to keep Karl Anthony-Towns in check, but he struggled with foul trouble along with Ausar Thompson, so they'll need their best two defenders on the floor as much as possible. Look for Tobias Harris to continue scoring with a green light.

Why the Knicks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks showed a great deal of playoff experience during their last win against Detroit, sticking to their game plan through early adversity and turning things up when it mattered most. Jalen Brunson was sensational in cutting apart the Detroit defense and his stop-and-start game in the midrange is what really put the Knicks over the top. Cam Payne was also a massive part of their comeback effort in the final minutes with two clutch threes and a pivotal 14 points off the bench.

The Knicks finished the season with a 27-14 record at home, so they're clearly the rightful favorites here given how the first meeting went. Karl Anthony-Towns has a massive advantage on the inside over the bigs of Detroit and his production from the low blocks will be crucial throughout this series. While they managed 15-17 from the free throw line during the win, expect the Knicks to be much more aggressive in driving the rim and searching for fouls throughout this one.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick

While the Knicks won Game 1 by what turned out to be a convincing margin, the Detroit Pistons firmly controlled this game throughout three quarters. The Knicks have been known to complete comeback efforts throughout this season, but it's only a matter of time before the Pistons find their rhythm and put the clamps on Jalen Brunson and the New York offense.

However, until we see them do that, Jalen Brunson will continue to exploit this aggressive defense and if the Knicks can get 20 or more looks at the charity stripe, they'll be more than likely to win this game. Detroit will be looking to unleash Cade Cunningham as they stand their best chance to win when he's totaling at least 30 points. Whatever he gives up in the assist category, he'll be more than willing to make up for with his deep shooting.

Ultimately, I think the Pistons come out in this game very aggressive and angry at their last loss. While they're bound to keep this one close again, I think the Knicks are too deep for the Pistons to keep up with. If they manage to slow down Brunson somehow, they'll still have to account for capable scorers like Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges. Knicks win the game, but Detroit manages to cover behind a heroic performance from Cade Cunningham.

Final Pistons-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +6.5 (-110)