ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Athletics.

The Athletics are facing the grim reality of their situation. They just had a very rough weekend in Milwaukee, losing a series to the Brewers and allowing nine stolen bases on Sunday in a 14-1 loss. The A's allowed Milwaukee to steal six bases in the first inning alone, a nightmarish turn of events for a team which doesn't have a large margin of error to begin with.

Now the A's return home after a Midwest road trip to face the Texas Rangers. Texas is coming off a week of games against the two Los Angeles teams. The Rangers swept the Angels and lost two of three to the Dodgers. Texas is a consistent but exasperating team. The Rangers are getting tremendous pitching, and their hitting just isn't measuring up. Given how well Texas hit the baseball in its 2023 World Series season, it has to be frustrating to see these same talented hitters not putting up the numbers or scoring the runs the Rangers produced two years ago. The pitching is holding up, and it showed in three very tough, very low-scoring games against the powerful Dodgers, but the bats just couldn't help out. Texas lost 1-0 on Sunday and 3-0 on Friday. The pitching staff deserved better. Now the Rangers go to a small and home run-friendly ballpark in Sacramento. If their offense can't get going in this series, it might be time to worry about Texas's offense for the duration of the 2025 season.

Rangers-Athletics Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs Osvaldo Bido

Patrick Corbin (1-0) was very good in his last start against the Angels. Corbin is a pitcher a lot of people like to bet against — more on that below — but he is capable of being good. He stayed away from the home run ball and limited his walks. If he locates his pitches, he can get hitters out, and more precisely, he can generate swings and misses as shown by his six punchouts versus the Halos. There is potential here, especially now that he is with Texas and not a bad team such as the Washington Nationals.

Last Start: April 16 vs Los Angeles Angels — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Osvaldo Bido (2-1) got out of trouble last week versus the White Sox. He pitched out of jams and didn't allow five hits to turn into anything more than one run. He gave up a solo homer but nothing more on the scoreboard. The obvious note of caution to put forth right now is that the Rangers are far better and more talented than the White Sox. Bido has to be on top of his game to contain Texas.

Last Start: April 16 at Chicago White Sox — 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K

Here are the Rangers-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Athletics Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +118

Athletics: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How to Watch Rangers vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are clearly a better team than the A's. Start there. Then consider the point that the Rangers have just faced the Dodgers' elite pitching staff over the past few days. Compared to Dodger pitching, the A's will offer a level of quality which is dramatically inferior. Texas's bats should finally get going versus Osvaldo Bido. Patrick Corbin pitched well in his last start and can carry that form into this game.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's can jump on Patrick Corbin, and they know Osvaldo Bido has pitched well for them in recent outings. Given that Texas's offense has struggled, one can see why the A's are priced as the moneyline favorite.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick

You're getting the Rangers as a plus-money moneyline favorite against the A's. However, Patrick Corbin in a homer-friendly yard is not easy to bet on. Rangers moneyline is a good play, but our official recommendation is to wait for a better live-bet opportunity.

Final Rangers-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline