Two teams fighting for a playoff spot collide as the New York Rangers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the game at 32-28-6 on the year, sitting in fifth in the Metropolitan Division this year. With the Rangers still being in the playoff picture, they added depth at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Minnesota Wild. After a scoreless first period, Vincent Trockheck made it 1-0 for the Rangers. In the third period, the Wild would tie the game, but Jonny Brodzinski scored to give the Rangers the lead again. Once again the Wild tied the game to force overtime, but Braden Schnieder would win the game for the Rangers in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 31-26-8 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Metropolitan Division. There is hope for the Blue Jackets as they are currently in a wild card position. In their last game, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights scored twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. They would then add a goal in the second period to extend the lead, and they would then add an empty net goal in the third period. Adin Hill stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Golden Knights defeated the Blue Jackets 4-0.

Here are the Rangers-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Blue Jackets Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -130

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Rangers vs Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' top line is led by Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 28 goals and 41 assists, good for 69 total points. He also has eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 18 goals and 25 assists. Cuyelle comes in with 17 goals and 18 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with five goals and 43 assists this year. Still, he will most likely be missing this game due to injury. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 15 goals and 33 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has seven goals and ten assists in his 16 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 22-22-4 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is just 2-1-2 in the last five games. Still, he has allowed two or fewer goals in three of those five games, while having a save percentage over .910 in each of them.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 25 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 62 total points. He is joined on the line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with 21 goals and 21 asssits this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 22 assists this year.

The Blue Jackets leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 49 assists, while he has scored 20 goals, good for 69 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 21 goals and 24 assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 22-18-4 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is just 1-4-0 in his last five starts, but has given up three or fewer goals in three of them, with save percentages over .930 in two of them.

Final Rangers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Rangers are scoring three goals per game this year, while sitting 20th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.28 goals per game this year, while sitting 27th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Both teams have just one win in the last five games, but the Blue Jackets have been the slightly better team. They get the win here.

Final Rangers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (+108)