It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are needing to close the gap in the American League West. Friday night, they took a small but real step in that direction. They broke open a 3-3 tie with two late runs, scoring a 5-3 win to begin to build some momentum. The Mariners won two straight games for the first time this season. They were able to build on their comeback on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Seattle was down 5-0 going into the bottom of the eighth but rallied for four in the eighth and three in the ninth to stun the ‘Stros. Maybe that game will be remembered as the turning point in the Mariners' season. They hope so. If they can begin to build an extended win streak, they could greatly change the dynamics of the AL West.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Kumar Rocker vs Bryan Woo

Kumar Rocker (0-1) is a talented, young pitcher with a lot of upside. He showed that upside this past Sunday in a solid performance against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rocker stayed out of the big inning and kept the ball in the yard. He didn't allow a walk, too. Those are all great things. However, Rocker did allow six hits and tempted fate with how many baserunners he allowed. Another note of skepticism to add is that the Rays are one of the weakest-hitting teams in the American League. This pitching line against the Rays, while good, does not suggest or indicate Rocker will be able to do something similar against the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, or Baltimore Orioles. It doesn't mean or imply Rocker is overrated, only that he has a lot of room to grow.

Last Start: April 6 vs Tampa Bay Rays — 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Bryan Woo (1-0) gave Seattle an average start against the Giants this past Sunday. Knowing everything we know about the Mariners' batting order, Woo just doesn't have much margin for error. He has to establish and maintain a high standard, and he knows that. It's just a matter of being able to execute pitches and follow through on what the M's need.

Last Start: April 6 at San Francisco Giants — 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +120

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (-102)

Under: 7 (-120)

How to Watch Tigers vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT