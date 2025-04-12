It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are needing to close the gap in the American League West. Friday night, they took a small but real step in that direction. They broke open a 3-3 tie with two late runs, scoring a 5-3 win to begin to build some momentum. The Mariners won two straight games for the first time this season. They were able to build on their comeback on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Seattle was down 5-0 going into the bottom of the eighth but rallied for four in the eighth and three in the ninth to stun the ‘Stros. Maybe that game will be remembered as the turning point in the Mariners' season. They hope so. If they can begin to build an extended win streak, they could greatly change the dynamics of the AL West.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Kumar Rocker vs Bryan Woo

Kumar Rocker (0-1) is a talented, young pitcher with a lot of upside. He showed that upside this past Sunday in a solid performance against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rocker stayed out of the big inning and kept the ball in the yard. He didn't allow a walk, too. Those are all great things. However, Rocker did allow six hits and tempted fate with how many baserunners he allowed. Another note of skepticism to add is that the Rays are one of the weakest-hitting teams in the American League. This pitching line against the Rays, while good, does not suggest or indicate Rocker will be able to do something similar against the Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, or Baltimore Orioles. It doesn't mean or imply Rocker is overrated, only that he has a lot of room to grow.

Last Start: April 6 vs Tampa Bay Rays — 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

Bryan Woo (1-0) gave Seattle an average start against the Giants this past Sunday. Knowing everything we know about the Mariners' batting order, Woo just doesn't have much margin for error. He has to establish and maintain a high standard, and he knows that. It's just a matter of being able to execute pitches and follow through on what the M's need.

Last Start: April 6 at San Francisco Giants — 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-192)

Related NewsArticle continues below
Magic Hawks prediction, Magic Hawks pick, Magic Hawks odds, Magic Hawks, NBA Odds
Magic vs. Hawks prediction, odds, pick – 4/13/2025
pistons Bucks prediction, pistons Bucks odds, pistons Bucks pick, pistons Bucks, nba odds
Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds, pick – 4/13/2025
clippers Warriors prediction, clippers Warriors odds, clippers Warriors pick, clippers Warriors, nba odds
Clippers vs. Warriors prediction, odds, pick – 4/13/2025

Moneyline: +120

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (-102)

Under: 7 (-120)

How to Watch Tigers vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers) | Root Sports Northwest (Mariners)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners remain a below-average hitting team. If there is a lineup Kumar Rocker can hold down, it's this one. Bryan Woo was not great in his last start, and the Rangers have elite hitters who can score at least four runs, which would probably be enough to win and cover. It's not as though the Rangers need to bang out 12 or 13 hits in this game. If they get into a 2-2 tie in the seventh or eighth inning, one swing from Corey Seager or Marcus Semien is all Texas will need to win and cover. The Rangers have to feel as though they have the advantage if the game is close in the final two innings.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners usually get very good pitching at home. Against a young and not-fully-proven Kamar Rocker, the Mariners have a pitching matchup they should like. This is a game which sets up well for Seattle. The M's have a pitcher-friendly park which should reduce the influence of Texas' big hitters.

Also keep in mind that Seattle has been playing at home all week. Texas came to Seattle from Chicago and its midweek series against the Cubs. The Mariners should be physically fresher for this game and therefore in a better position to play their best.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mariners, but Texas is coming off a loss and the M's have not produced a long winning streak this season. Wait for a live play if you want to touch this game at all.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline