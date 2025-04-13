It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are putting together the kind of week they need in the American League West. They have won two straight series, taking four out of five games against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. They have won three games in a row for the first time all season. Their offense has shown signs of life, erupting for nine runs on Saturday after scoring seven late-inning runs on Wednesday versus Houston. That comeback on Wednesday — when Seattle trailed Houston 5-0 in the eighth inning — needed to become a turning point for the Mariners, who had been in bad shape up to that moment. So far, that comeback has indeed inspired the M's to play much better baseball. This is the turnaround Seattle has been looking for, and now the M's will try to sustain it with a series sweep.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs Logan Gilbert 

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) is a quality pitcher, but he did not have his best stuff in his last outing against the Cubs. The Rangers, staring at the possibility of being swept out of Seattle, need Eovaldi to pitch like an ace and become a true stopper in this game.

Last Start: April 7 at Chicago Cubs — 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Logan Gilbert (0-1) is part of the formidable Seattle starting rotation. He was once again very good — as usual — in his last outing versus the Astros. If Gilbert can pitch six innings and give up one run on a regular basis, the Mariners will be happy with him. He's a very good pitcher to have on the mound at all times, but especially when trying to sweep a division rival and consolidate momentum.

Last Start: April 7 vs Houston Astros — 5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel. 

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +114

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (Rangers) | Root Sports Northwest (Mariners)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are due for an offensive clunker. Nathan Eovaldi should have something to do with that as well. Eovaldi is a high-level pitcher who should be able to smother Seattle's bats and enable Texas to win. The Rangers' bats have been in hibernation in this series. They are due to come out of their slumber and score at least four runs against Logan Gilbert, which should be enough to win and cover.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have harnessed momentum from their Wednesday comeback against the Astros. They are flying high and are in a groove. Logan Gilbert pitching well is something every baseball person should count on. Bettors can do the same. There's no really good reason to bet against Logan Gilbert. That should give Mariner backers a comfort zone. It's true that Seattle's offense can go cold at any time, but the Mariners are swinging the bat well right now. It's not easy to pick against them in this spot.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Rangers, but the Mariners are a hot team. Wait for a live play in this game.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline