It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are putting together the kind of week they need in the American League West. They have won two straight series, taking four out of five games against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. They have won three games in a row for the first time all season. Their offense has shown signs of life, erupting for nine runs on Saturday after scoring seven late-inning runs on Wednesday versus Houston. That comeback on Wednesday — when Seattle trailed Houston 5-0 in the eighth inning — needed to become a turning point for the Mariners, who had been in bad shape up to that moment. So far, that comeback has indeed inspired the M's to play much better baseball. This is the turnaround Seattle has been looking for, and now the M's will try to sustain it with a series sweep.

Rangers-Mariners Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs Logan Gilbert

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) is a quality pitcher, but he did not have his best stuff in his last outing against the Cubs. The Rangers, staring at the possibility of being swept out of Seattle, need Eovaldi to pitch like an ace and become a true stopper in this game.

Last Start: April 7 at Chicago Cubs — 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Logan Gilbert (0-1) is part of the formidable Seattle starting rotation. He was once again very good — as usual — in his last outing versus the Astros. If Gilbert can pitch six innings and give up one run on a regular basis, the Mariners will be happy with him. He's a very good pitcher to have on the mound at all times, but especially when trying to sweep a division rival and consolidate momentum.

Last Start: April 7 vs Houston Astros — 5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 7 K

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +114

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT