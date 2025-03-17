ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Raptors hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Raptors-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Suns Odds

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Phoenix Suns: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: AZ Family Sports Net, TSN

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors have already beaten the Suns once this season. In the win, the Raptors put up 127 points, and they allowed 109. A big reason for their blowout victory was their ability to shoot from beyond the arc. Toronto made 20 threes on 35 attempts, which is almost unheard of in the NBA. Along with that, the Raptors shot 30 free throws. They played extremely well offensively in the first matchup, and they will have to do that again Monday night. If they can do that, the Raptors will cover the spread.

The Suns are not the best defensive team. On the season, Phoenix has allowed the ninth-most points per game. Additionally, the Suns are allowing 90.8 opponent shots attempted per game, which is the 10th-most in the league. The Raptors have to take advantage of that in this one. When the Raptors score at least 115 points this season, they are 15-13. That is 15 of their 24 wins. When they score at least 110 points, they are 19-18. If the Raptors can put up at least 110 points, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns are a much better team when playing at home. 19 of their 31 wins have come when playing in Phoenix. Along with that, the Suns are a better defensive team when playing in the desert. They have allowed 5.7 points less per game at home this season while holding their opponents to a shooting percentage of 45.7. Their ability to defend at home is a big reason why they are six games over .500 in Phoenix. If they can continue to play solid defense at the Footprint Center, the Suns will be able to cover the spread.

The Raptors allow the 10th-most points per game this season. Additionally, Toronto allows teams to attempt the most free throws per game in the season in the NBA. The Raptors will also allow their fair share offensive rebounds. Phoenix has to take advantage of that. The Suns are 20-13 when the put up at least 115 points this season, and they should not have a problem getting to that point total in this game. If the Suns can put up some points, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick

This game is predicted to be a little bit of a blowout. It is for good reason, too. The Raptors are not a good team and the Suns play much better at home this season. Because of that, I believe the odds are justified. For that reason, I do think the Suns will win this game by a good amount. I will take Phoenix to cover the spread at home against the Raptors as I am expecting them to win by double digits.

Final Raptors-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -9 (-110)