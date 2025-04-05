ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Texas Rangers look to continue their momentum when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale on Sunday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Rangers prediction and pick.

Rays-Cubs Projected Starters

Drew Rasmussen vs. Kumar Rocker

Drew Rasmussen – (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.40 WHIP

Last Start: Rasmussen picked up the win after allowing two hits and no walks in five scoreless innings Monday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

2024 Road Splits: This will be Rasmussen's first start on the road this season.

Kumar Rocker – (0-1) with an 18.00 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP

Last Start: Rocker allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Cincinnati.

2024 Home Splits: This will be Rocker's first home start this season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -104

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rays vs. Rangers

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to take on Kumar Rocker and the Texas Rangers on Sunday in what promises to be a compelling matchup. Rasmussen, known for his pinpoint control and ability to keep hitters off balance, gives the Rays a significant edge on the mound. His fastball-slider combination has been effective at generating strikeouts and inducing weak contact, making him a tough challenge for a Rangers lineup that has struggled against elite pitching this season. If Rasmussen can establish his command early, he is likely to dominate the game and keep Texas’s offense in check.

The Rays also boast one of the most well-rounded rosters in baseball, combining stellar defense with a potent offense. Their lineup, featuring stars like Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero, has been adept at capitalizing on mistakes from opposing pitchers. Kumar Rocker, while talented, is still developing consistency at the major league level and may struggle against Tampa Bay’s disciplined approach at the plate. With Rasmussen anchoring the pitching staff and the Rays’ ability to manufacture runs through smart baserunning and timely hitting, Tampa Bay is well-positioned to secure a victory in this matchup.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kumar Rocker and the Texas Rangers are well-positioned to take down Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Rocker, a highly touted young pitcher, has the raw talent and electric stuff to stifle even the most disciplined lineups. His fastball-slider combination, paired with his ability to generate strikeouts in key situations, makes him a formidable opponent. Against a Rays offense that has occasionally struggled with high-velocity arms, Rocker has the potential to dominate if he can maintain his control and composure. Texas will rely on his ability to limit Tampa Bay’s power hitters and keep the game within reach.

Offensively, the Rangers have the firepower to challenge Rasmussen. Their lineup, featuring a mix of power and speed, is adept at creating scoring opportunities through aggressive baserunning and timely hitting. While Rasmussen is known for his control, the Rangers’ ability to work counts and force mistakes could tilt the game in their favor. Additionally, Tampa Bay’s defense has shown occasional lapses in execution this season, which Texas can exploit by putting pressure on the fielders. With Rocker’s dynamic pitching and a potent offense ready to capitalize on any opportunity, the Rangers have all the tools necessary to come out on top in this matchup.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Sunday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays features an exciting showdown between Kumar Rocker and Drew Rasmussen, two pitchers with contrasting styles. Rocker, the Rangers’ promising young arm, has the tools to make a major impact. His powerful fastball and sharp slider can overwhelm hitters, and against a Rays lineup that occasionally struggles with high-velocity pitching, Rocker could be in for a breakout performance. If he can keep Tampa Bay’s top hitters off balance, Texas will have a strong chance to control the game.

On the other side, Rasmussen’s consistency and command make him a tough opponent for any lineup, but the Rangers’ offense is built to challenge him. With dynamic hitters like Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford leading the charge, Texas has the ability to manufacture runs through both power and aggressive baserunning. If they can pressure Tampa Bay’s defense, which has shown occasional lapses this season, the Rangers will be in a position to secure a victory. Rocker’s upside and Texas’ offensive firepower give them the edge in this intriguing matchup.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-112), Over 8 (-115)