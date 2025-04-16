ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Red Sox-Rays Projected Starters

Sean Newcomb vs. Zack Littell

Sean Newcomb (0-2) with a 4.97 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 12.2 innings pitched, 7 walks, 15 strikeouts, .370 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago White Sox: Loss, 4.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 6 runs (2 earned), 2 walk, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 8.0 innings pitched, 14 hits, 10 runs (6 earned), 4 walks, 10 strikeouts

Zack Littell (0-3) with a 6.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 17.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts, .273 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: Loss, 4.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 10.0 innings pitched, 12 hits, 8 runs, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +118

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: NESN, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have a great chance to score some runs in this game. In his last start, Littell allowed four home runs to the Los Angeles Angels. Now, the Angels are a very good power-hitting team, but four home runs is a lot in one start. Along with that, Littell has not gotten a lot of swings and misses, and the contact he gives up is loud. If the Red Sox get hot in this game, they could score upwards of 10 runs.

On the season, Boston is ninth in batting average, 13th in OPS, seventh in runs scored, sixth in walks drawn, and third in stolen bases. This is a team that will get on base, and they will put pressure on opposing teams with their ability to steal and take the extra bag. Boston should have plenty of opportunity to apply pressure to the Rays in this game. If they stick to their approach, and they continue to play their game, the Red Sox will be able to win this game.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tampa Bay is facing a struggling pitcher. Newcomb has not made it out of the fifth inning in any of his games this season. In those starts, the left-hander is allowing more than two base runners per inning. That makes it even harder on him, which is why he is struggling so much. Newcomb allows plenty of hits, so the Rays should be able to take advantage of that. If Newcomb pitches the way he has been, Tampa Bay is going to score a lot of runs.

On the season, the Rays are third in batting average, sixth in OPS, fifth in stolen bases, 10th in runs scored, and they have the eighth-fewest strikeouts. The Rays do a great job at the plate, and it comes from some unlikely players. Kameron Misner and Jonathan Aranda are both hitting the cover off the ball right now. The rest of the lineup is not too bad, either. If the Rays continue to hit the way they are, Tampa Bay will be able to win this series against the Red Sox.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this game is going to come down to who scores last. Both pitchers have struggled, and I am expecting that to continue. With that said, I will take the Rays to win this game at home.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (-138)