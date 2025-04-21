ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Marlins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds-Marlins.

The Cincinnati Reds lost three straight 1-0 games earlier this season. They have struggled to score for a good portion of the 2025 MLB season. They were therefore not seen as a team likely to score 24 runs in a game, but that is exactly what they did on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. It's true that a number of the Reds' runs came against Oriole position players who were asked to pitch the final few outs of the game, but the Reds still scored over a dozen runs against regular Baltimore pitchers. The Reds scored at least five runs in all three games over the weekend in Baltimore. Even if one takes away all the runs Cincy scored against position players throwing beer-league-level meatballs, the Reds still averaged over eight runs per game in this just-concluded series. Cincinnati's hitters might be finding their footing, in which case the Reds have a much better and more formidable team.

Reds-Marlins Projected Starters

Nick Lodolo vs Max Meyer

Nick Lodolo (2-1) had been pitching well this season, but he did not perform well in his most recent start against the Mariners. He got rocked for two home runs and simply did not have his best stuff. Outings like that will happen, but good pitchers make sure those are the exceptions, and that they don't become the norm. The light-hitting Marlins should give Lodolo the perfect occasion in which to stabilize and regain sharpness.

Last Start: April 15 vs Seattle Mariners — 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

Max Meyer (1-2) was not at his best in his most recent start against the Diamondbacks, but he pitched through difficulties and held down a very good, very potent lineup, notching a quality start. That's the kind of performance people in the baseball industry really respect: powering through on a less-than-great night and still achieving a good result against formidable opposition. Dominant outings from pitchers rightly get a lot of attention, but the nights when pitchers fight through imperfections to still do a good job for their team earn a lot of notice and respect in the dugout. Let's see how Meyer follows up that start in this next game versus the Reds.

Last Start: April 16 vs Arizona Diamondbacks — 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 8 K

Here are the Reds-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -126

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs Marlins

Time: 6:40 p.m ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Reds) | FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Marlins)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Lodolo is a good pitcher coming off a subpar performance. Chances are he will pitch well in this game and give the Reds what they need. The Reds are a better team than the Marlins, and their offense is performing well right now. This game lines up favorably for a team which might be gaining real momentum as the season goes along.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tne maturity of Max Meyer as a starting pitcher, revealed last week against a very good Arizona lineup, indicates that Meyer might be rounding into form as one of the most underrated starters in baseball. If Meyer is the real deal, he will shut down a Cincy lineup which feasted on weak Baltimore starting pitching. The Reds' successful weekend was less a reflection of their own quality, more an indication of the Orioles' lack of pitching.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Reds, but Max Meyer's quality makes us unwilling to pull the trigger. Wait for a live play.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Reds moneyline