The MLB season continues as the Reds look to pick up the win on the road in Colorado when they take on the Rockies in their series finale on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction and pick.

Reds-Rockies Projected Starters

Nick Lodolo vs. Ryan Feltner

Nick Lodolo – (2-12) with a 2.79 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP

Last Start: Lodolo yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Miami.

2025 Road Splits: Lodolo has pitched better on the road thus far this season, where he is 1-2 with a 1.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 18.1 innings.

Ryan Feltner – (0-1) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Feltner allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings in Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

2025 Home Splits: Pitching at Coors Field is no easy feat, but Faltner has pitched well in two starts at home, with a 2.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 11 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -154

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 11 (-106)

Under: 11 (-114)

How To Watch Reds vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds are primed to take down Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, and the reasons are clear when you compare both current form and season-long trends. Lodolo enters the matchup with a strong 2.79 ERA and an elite 0.97 WHIP over 29 innings, demonstrating both command and the ability to limit baserunners. His evolution as a pitcher-mixing in more sinkers and changeups-has allowed him to generate ground balls and pitch deeper into games, even when the strikeouts aren’t piling up. Notably, Lodolo has been especially effective away from home, posting a 1.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP this year, making him well-suited to handle the challenges of Coors Field.

On the other side, the Rockies are mired in a disastrous start, holding an abysmal record at home in Coors Field. While Feltner has shown flashes, his 3.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP are less impressive, and he faces a Reds lineup averaging over five runs per game-one of the league’s best marks. Cincinnati’s rotation and bullpen have both outperformed Colorado’s, and the Reds’ recent offensive surge, combined with Feltner’s inconsistency, gives them a decisive edge. With Lodolo’s form and the Rockies’ struggles, expect the Reds to capitalize and finish the series with a win.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies have a real shot to topple Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, thanks to Feltner’s recent surge and the unpredictable nature of Coors Field. Feltner has quietly put together a solid start to 2025, posting a 3.86 ERA over 25.2 innings, and he’s coming off an impressive outing against the Royals in which he allowed just one run over seven innings while striking out four. Over his last 15 starts dating back to late 2024, Feltner has delivered a 2.98 ERA and held opponents to a .227 average, showing the kind of consistency and confidence that manager Bud Black has praised as a “mental tiger”. With Feltner’s command and ability to limit hard contact, he’s positioned to keep the Rockies in the game against a Reds lineup that, despite its power, has struggled for consistency and ranks near the bottom of the league in team batting average and exit velocity.

Meanwhile, the Rockies’ offense, while inconsistent, is due for a breakout at home, where the altitude of Coors Field can quickly turn routine fly balls into extra-base hits. Key contributors like Brenton Doyle and Hunter Goodman have shown flashes, and the Rockies rank among the National League leaders in doubles this season, a stat that plays well in their spacious ballpark. Lodolo, despite his impressive 2.79 ERA, is coming off a loss in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, and pitching at Coors presents a unique challenge even for elite arms. If the Rockies can capitalize on a few big swings and Feltner continues his steady run, Colorado is well-positioned to pull off the upset and grab a much-needed win to close out the series.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Nick Lodolo’s dominant road pitching gives the Reds a clear advantage against the Rockies on Sunday. With a 2.79 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, Lodolo has consistently shut down opponents, especially away from home, where his ERA drops to 1.47 this season. Backed by Cincinnati’s improving offense and a bullpen that has held up well in tight games, the Reds are poised to outlast Ryan Feltner and secure a crucial win in Colorado.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (-154), Under 11 (-114)