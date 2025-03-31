ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets will travel to Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It is a possible playoff preview at Crypto as we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 148-90. Furthermore, the Lakers and Rockets have split the last 10 games. But the Lakers are 5-0 in their past five games at Crypto. The Rockets defeated the Lakers 119-115 on January 5, 2025, at the Toyota Center.

Here are the Rockets-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Lakers Odds

Houton Rockets: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +168

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Lakers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Rockets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets have shocked everyone this season as they have jumped out to a great record and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference. Some people consider the Rockets favorites to win the NBA Title this season. However, with seven games left to play, the Rockets still have some work to do to lock down that spot, especially with the Lakers a few games behind them, and the Denver Nuggets right behind them.

Jalen Green is one of the team's top young stars. So far, he has been doing well, averaging around 21 points per game. The only issue with Green is his shooting. Sometimes, it runs hot, and other times, it goes cold. Alperen Sengun has been another star for the Rockets. Oftentimes, he leads the team, as he did when he went off for 33 points against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Fred VanVleet has also been amazing as he is currently the third-best player on the team, putting up numbers often. Amen Thompson has done well in his second season, averaging 14 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Rockets must stop Luka Doncic. Ultimately, they are very familiar with him as he faced them four times a year when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, stopping LeBron James will be a test. The Rockets must lock in and not let Doncic or James destroy them. Additionally, they will have to deal with Austin Reaves.

The Rockets will cover the spread if Green and Sengun can continue to play well, generating more scoring opportunities. Then, they must defend the rock and not let James, Doncic, or Reaves convert their opportunities.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers endured a bit of a slump this week and have not been consistent. Yet, they sorted things out and defeated the Grizzlies in a critical game to possibly cement themselves as the No. 4 seed. But there is still work to do, with eight games left to play. This will be another critical test for the Lakers and the first of two games against the Rockets over the final eight contests.

The James-Doncic duo is thriving. With eight games left to play, the Lakers will need these two to get things going again. When Doncic has the ball, he usually has two options. Option one is to drive to the rim and take a shot. The other option is to feed the rock to James or another player. Sometimes, Doncic will opt for the three-point shot. Reaves will be an available option from the three-point line. Likewise, others from the Lakers can step up.

The defense has been very bad. Recently, they allowed the Grizzlies to score 127 points and for the Bulls to score 119 in Chicago and 146 at home. The Lakers have not held an opponent to less than 110 points since the win over the Nuggets 12 days ago. This must change if they want to win.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Doncic and James can continue to hit their shot attempts. Then, the defense must contain Green and Sengun.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are 39-34-1 against the spread, while the Lakers are 40-32-2 against the spread. Moreover, the Rockets are 20-14-1 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 24-13 against the spread at home. The Rockets are 24-19-1 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 29-15 against the spread when facing the West.

The Rockets look amazing right now. However, keep in mind they will be playing on the second of back-to-back nights. I think it will hinder them, and the Rockets will struggle. Expect the Lakers to capitalize on this and use that energy to come out strong and eventually cover the spread at home.

Final Rockets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-108)