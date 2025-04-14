ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have, on paper, an elite team. The past week and a half, they have been a bad team. After an 8-0 start, the Dodgers have lost six of nine to tumble to 11-6. Their overall record is still decent, but they are playing wretched baseball. The pitching wobbles at times, and the bats have been very hot and cold. The Dodgers just lost consecutive series to the Phillies, Nationals and Cubs. This is not how the Dodgers expected to attack the month of April. The San Diego Padres are 13-3 and playing with the ruthless consistency the Dodgers hoped to display. It will be fascinating to see how the Dodgers respond to two weeks of subpar baseball.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs Dustin May

Antonio Senzatela (0-2) gave up 19 hits in his first two starts but incredibly did not allow a single earned run in those two games. In his third start, he gave up eight more hits. This time, reality set in. He gave up nine runs, as one would normally expect when a pitcher gives up eight hits in under five innings. Senzatela has given up at least eight hits in each of his three 2025 starts. He has to cut down on baserunners and batted balls.

Last Start: April 9 vs Milwaukee Brewers — 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Dustin May (0-1) wobbled in the first inning of his last start against the Nationals, but he recovered and stabilized to give the Dodgers a quality start. May isn't the anchor of the rotation. The Dodgers don't need spectacular performances. Six innings and two or three runs should be fine on a regular basis if that's what May can deliver for a team which should be able to score more than three runs on most nights.

Last Start: April 7 at Washington Nationals — 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: +270

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies just got shut out in three straight games by the Padres. That might seem like a reason to pick against them until you remember that baseball is a sport in which bad teams eventually play well and good teams such as the Dodgers go through slumps. This will be a breakout game for the Colorado offense, which will score at least five runs and at least cover. Note that if you take the Rockies plus 1.5 runs, you're getting plus money given how much the markets favor the Dodgers in this game.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are not going to lose three in a row. They aren't going to lose to the Rockies at home. They aren't going to continue being this bad. Antonio Senzatela is not going to improve as a pitcher against Los Angeles and its elite hitters.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

You could simply go with the Dodgers on the run line, but we like the over more than anything else here. Senzatela is likely to get crushed, and the Rockies should score a few runs after being shut out three straight times. Go with the Dodgers and the over.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5, over 8.5