ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is opening day for the Tampa Bay Rays as they host the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Rays prediction and pick.

The Rockies were 61-101 last season. After a rough 2024 season, hopes for a positive season for the Rockies in 2025 are slim. Still, the Rockies do bring back some quality parts from their team last year, including two Gold Glove players and one All-Star. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays finished last season 80-82, but that was good for fourth place in the AL East. This year, Tampa Bay will not be playing at the Trop. The Trop, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was damaged due to Hurricane Milton. They will be playing at Steinbrenner Field, the Spring Training home of the New York Yankees. Despite not having a normal home facility to play in, there is hope for a quality season for the Rays, who brought back many quality pieces for last year's squad.

Here are the Rockies-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Rays Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +168

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: COLR/FDSNSUN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Rockies order is led by Gold Glover Brenton Doyle. Doyel was one of the best players on the team last year, leading the team in WAR last season. He his .260 last year with a .317 on-base percentage and a .446 slugging percentage. Doyle hit 23 home runs last year, with 72 RBIs. Further, Doyle stole 30 bases last year. Meanwhile, Ryan McMahon will also be leading the top of the order, most likely batting right behind Brenton Doyle. McMahon hit .242 last year, with a .325 on-base percentage, and a .397 slugging. McMahon also hit 20 home runs and drove in 65 RBIs.

The Rockies also bring back Ezequiel Tovar, who led the team in home runs last year. Tovar hit .269 last season, with a .295 on-base percentage and a .469 slugging. Tovar had 26 home runs while driving in 78 RBIS, the moat on the team last year. Further, Tovar also had 45 doubles last season. Kris Bryant is expected to be batting clean-up for the Rockies this year. Bryant played in just 37 games last year and hit just .218. Still, he had a .323 on-base percentage, while having two home runs and 15 RBIs in his 37 games.

Kyle Freeland will be on the mound for the Rockies in this one. Freeland made 21 starts last year, going 5-8 with a 5.24 ERA. He also had a WHIP of 1.41 last year, while having a FIP, Fielder Independent Pitching metric, of 4.90, below league average.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yandy Diaz is expected to lead the top of the Rays order this year. He hit .281 last year with a .341 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging. Further, Diaz had 31 doubles, 14 home runs, and drove in 65 runs last year. Diaz also drew walks very well. He walked 50 times last year while striking out just 95. Meanwhile, Josh Lowe is expected to be batting right behind Diaz. Lowe hit .241 last year with a .302 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging percentage. He drove in just 34 runs last year while scoring 37 times in his 106 games.

The middle of the order will feature Brandon Lowe and Juinor Caminero. Brandon Lowe hit .244 last year with a .311 on-base percentage and a .472 slugging. Further, he hit 21 home runs, drove in 58 runs, and scored 56 times last season. Caminero played in just 43 games with the big league club, spending most of last season in the minors. Still, he hit .248 last year with a .299 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging in his time in the majors. He also had six home runs and 18 RBIs over his 43 games at the major league level.

It will be Ryan Pepiot on the mound for the Rockies in this one. Pepiot was 8-8 last year in 26 starts. He has an ERA of 3.60, the best among Tampa Bay Starts with more than 15 starts last year. Further, his WHIP was 1.154 last year, while he struck out 9.8 batters per nine innings and gave up just 1.2 home runs per nine innings. Pepiot also had a FIP of 3.95, slightly better than the league average.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays come in as favorites in terms of odds in this MLB game. First, they do have a deeper lineup. The bottom of their order features players like Christopher Morel and Taylor Walls, both who can get on base and drive in runs. Second, they have the better pitcher starting the game. While Pepiot does not always go deep into starts, he should leave the game in the hands of a bullpen that is very capable of holding a lead. Take the Rays in this one.

Final Rockies-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays ML (-200)