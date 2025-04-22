ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rockies make the trip to Kansas City! The Rockies and the Royals have struggled, but Kansas City has more talent, and this would be a big game for both teams to get back on track because they need it. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Royals prediction and pick.

Rockies-Royals Projected Starters

Ryan Feltner vs. Kris Bubic

Ryan Feltner (0-1) with a 4.82 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on five hits with six walks and one strikeout through 2.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 8.22 ERA

Kris Bubic (2-1) with a 1.88 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Royals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline: +180

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, COLR

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 61-101 record, and they have not started this season much better, having a 4-17 record and having lost eight of their last nine games. Their offense has struggled and been below average last season and into this season. Their pitching was the worst unit in the MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar(out with injury), Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Kyle Farmer, Mickey Moniak, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. This pitching staff has been awful, with Ryan Feltner, Kyle Freeland, and Antonio Senzatela having been okay at best and having their fair share of struggles. The Rockies face a significant challenge against a talented Royals team, despite facing a few early struggles.

The Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 4.82 ERA, and a 1.61 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 20 hits with 10 walks and 17 strikeouts through 18.2 innings across four different starts. He also has a 1.7 K/BB ratio. Feltner has struggled with inconsistent play this season. The Rockies are 1-3 in his four starts as well. This is a solid matchup against a Royals offense with talent, but that has struggled this season.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 26th in team batting average at .218 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Farmer, Moniak, and Doyle have emerged as the biggest standouts on this offense. Farmer leads in batting average at .306, OBP at .343, and total hits with 19. Moniak leads in home runs with three, and Doyle in RBI with 12. This offense has had many issues and faces a big test against Bubic for the Royals.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals played well last season, posting an 86-76 record. However, they started this season with a 9-14 record and lost six of their previous seven games. Their bats and pitching were both top 10 units in the MLB last year. The bats have started slowly this season, while the pitching is still one of the better units in the league. Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, and Kris Bubic make up a monster pitching staff for Kansas City and have been huge this season. Their bats are also significant, led by Bobby Witt Jr., Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Salvador Perez, Michael Massey, Hunter Renfroe, and Vinnie Pasquantino. The Royals have the talent but need to bounce back in their recent games.

The Royals are starting Bubic on the mound. He has a 2-1 record, a 1.88 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 20 hits with nine walks and 27 strikeouts through 24 innings across four starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of three. The Royals have gone 2-2 in his four starts this year. Bubic is playing like the best pitcher for the Royals and gets a great matchup against a struggling Rockies offense.

The Royals' offense was outstanding last season but has started slowly this season. They are 28th in team batting average at .210 after finishing last season with a .248. Witt Jr., Perez, and Pasquantino have been great and showcase the balance of this offense. Witt Jr. leads in batting average at .307, in OBP at .370, and in total hits with 27. Then, Perez leads in home runs with two, and Pasquantino leads in RBI with 14. The Royals have a lot of talent on offense, but they need to right the ship. This matchup might be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick

I trust the Royals more than the Rockies in this game. They have enough on offense, but mainly, Bubic is good enough to shut down the Colorado offense. The Royals win and cover at home.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals -1.5 (-102)