It is the final game of an interleague series as the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Royals prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was a pitching duel early. Ryan Feltner would give up just three hits in his seven innings of work, while Kris Bubic would give up just four hits in his seven innings of work. The first run of the game would be scored in Feltner in the sixth inning when Drew Waters hit a solo home run. Kyle Isbel would then drive in a run in the eighth to make it 2-0. In the top of the ninth, Jacob Stallings would hit a double with the bases loaded to drive in three runs. Still, the Royals would tie the game in the ninth and force extra innings. In the bottom of the 11th, with the bases loaded, Freddy Fermin hit a game-winning single as the Royals won 4-3.

Rockies-Royals Projected Starters

Chase Dollander vs. Cole Ragans

Chase Dollander (1-2) with a 7.36 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Dollander went just four innings, giving up nine hits, two walks, and four home runs. He would give up nine runs, with six of them earned, as he took the loss to the Washington Nationals.

Away Splits: Dollander is 0-1 on the road with a 3.18 ERA and a .150 opponent batting average.

Cole Ragans (1-1) with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Cole Ragans went four innings, giving up six hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up five runs while striking out eight batters. Still, he took the loss to the Tigers.

Home Splits: Ragans is 0-0 at home with a 3.27 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

Here are the Rockies-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Royals Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +225

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5(-118)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Royals

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: COLR/FDSNKC

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

With Brenton Doyle still on the bereavement list, the top producer this year in the lineup is Mickey Moniak. Moniak is hitting .232 with a .306 OBP. He has two doubles, three triples, three home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Hunter Goodman has been solid this year. He is hitting .235 with a .333 OBP. Goodman has three doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs this year.

Further, Kyle Farmer has hit well this year. He is hitting .284 with a .319 OBP. Farmer has nine doubles, six RBIS, and two runs scored. Michael Toglia is not hitting great, but he has scored some runs. He is hitting just .184 with a .222 OBP. Toglia has three doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and six runs scored.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have been led by Vinnie Pasquantino. He is hitting just .186 but has a .260 OBP. Further, he leads the team with 14 RBIs, while also having three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .308 this year with a .381 OBP. He has nine doubles, two home runs, seven stolen bases, and 15 runs scored.

Maikel Garcia has also been solid this year. He is hitting .289 with a .360 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, ten RBIS, and eight runs scored. Finally, Salvador Perez is hitting just .185, but has four doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and five runs scored.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick

Chase Dollander has not been great this year. Last time out was a disaster, giving up four home runs and nine total runs. Still, he has had issues with giving up home runs this year. In all three of his starts this year, Dollander has given up two or more home runs. He has been better on the road, but still, in his one road start, he gave up three hits, with two of them being home runs in San Diego. Meanwhile, Cole Ragans is coming off his worst start of the year. Still, he has given up just two home runs this year in five starts.

Further, in the three other starts this month, Ragans has pitched 18.2 innings, giving up just three runs and striking out ten or more batters in each of them. Current members of the Rockies have 21 career at-bats against Ragans and have just four hits. Kyle Farmer is 3-9, but all three are singles, and he has no RBIs. Michael Togila has the other hit, and it is a solo home run. Still, expect Ragans to have a solid start and take the win in this one.

Final Rockies-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-275)