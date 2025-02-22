ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Mary's-Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Saint Mary's-Gonzaga.

This is it. This is Gonzaga's last chance to make a run at the West Coast Conference championship in 2025. The Zags trail rival Saint Mary's by two games with three left in the WCC regular season. Gonzaga must win here and then win out while Saint Mary's loses one more game in order to share the WCC regular-season title. Even if Gonzaga wins here, it will need help from SMC's two opponents next week, but if GU can't win here, it's all over. Saint Mary's would clinch the outright WCC championship. Randy Bennett and Saint Mary's have been superb the past few seasons and have usually held the upper hand over Gonzaga. The Zags are still a heavy hitter in college basketball and are better than SMC at making the Sweet 16, but Saint Mary's has had the best WCC regular seasons in recent years. This has become one of the best college basketball rivalries, period — not just on the West Coast, but on a national scale. The intensity, the passion, the things you love about a rich, contentious, electric sports rivalry, are all part of SMC-GU. These teams respect each other but they don't like each other, and they revel in being able to defeat the other in head-to-head combat. Gonzaga is at home in Spokane for this game. The crowd is going to be raucous, and it will be interesting to see if Saint Mary's can quiet this crowd over the course of 40 minutes.

Here are the Saint Mary's-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Saint Mary's-Gonzaga Odds

Saint Mary's: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Gonzaga: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

The line did not open at 5.5 points. It was bet up to 5.5. It had been 4.5 and maybe 3.5 in some places. At 5.5 points, that's a lot to give to a Saint Mary's team which is two games ahead of Gonzaga in the conference standings and has already beaten the Zags earlier this season. Randy Bennett knows how to game-plan for GU's offense. He knows how to slow the game down and get Gonzaga stuck in the halfcourt slog the Zags don't like. Gonzaga wants to run and get out in transition, finishing plays in the open floor before Saint Mary's is able to set up its halfcourt defense. Usually, it doesn't work out that way. At 3.5 points, we might take GU, but at 5.5, Saint Mary's is clearly the better play.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's a must-win game for the Bulldogs. They have to win to have any shot at a split WCC championship. They're almost certain to not win the outright league title, but a split is a distinct possibility if they win this game. The Zags are going to go all-out in pursuit of victory. They are at home and will be riding a lot of adrenaline. Everyone on this team is going to dig really deep to win, and that should amount to a victory of at least six points, which would be enough to cover.

Final Saint Mary's-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Saint Mary's, but Gonzaga winning by a modest six-point margin is entirely realistic. Just sit back and enjoy this game. Maybe consider a late-game live bet.

Final Saint Mary's-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's +5.5