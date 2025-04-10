ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game at 20-47-11 on the year, which is last place in the Pacific Division. The Sharks have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, they visited the Minnesota Wild. Tyler Toffoli would score first to give the Sharks the lead, but the Wild would strike twice in the period. In the second period, Macklin Celebrini scored to tie the game, but the Wild would take the lead again. Still, the Sharks would get goals from Carl Gundstrom and Macklin Celebrini to take the lead back. The Wild would take a 5-4 lead into the third though. In the third, the Wild made it 7-4, but Nikolai Kovalenko, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith would all score to tie the game. In overtime, Kirill Kaprizov would score to give the win to the Wild.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are 45-28-5 on the year, which is good for third in the Pacific Divison. The Oilers are also getting players back from injury as they prepare for a run at the Stanley Cup. In their last game, they faced the St. Louis Blues. Ryan Suter scored first to give the Blues the 1-0 lead. In the second period, Connor Brown and Vadily Podkolzin both scored to give the Oilers the lead. Jordan Kyrou would tie the game in the third, but the Oilers would get it back. They would go on to win the game 4-3.

Here are the Sharks-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Oilers Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: +340

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How To Watch Sharks vs Oilers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Sharks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks' top line is led by Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 28 assists, good for 62 total points. He is joined on the top line by Will Smith and Nikolai Kovalenko. Smith comes in with 17 goals and 27 assists this year. Meanwhile, Kovalenko has three goals and eight assists in his 25 games.

The second line is home to William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli. Eklund is second on the team in points while leading the team in assists this year. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 29 assists this year, good for 56 total points. Toffoli is third on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He comes in with 29 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 51 total points.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year. He leads the team in assists and is second on the team in points. McDavid has 26 goals and 67 assists this year. He is joined on the top line by Jeff Skinner and Connor Brown. Skinner has 16 goals and 12 assists this year. Brown comes in with 11 goals and 17 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, Zach Hyman leads the way on the second line. He comes in with 27 goals and 17 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson has 14 goals and 12 assists this year. Finally, Evan Bouchard has been solid from the blue line. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 51 assists this year.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in this one. He is 21-9-1 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He was 4-1-0 in the last five games, giving up just two goals in four of his last five games.

Alexandar Georgiev is 15-25-3 on the year with a 3.79 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. He has lost four of his last five, giving up three or more goals in every game, with 24 total goals against in the last five games.

Final Sharks-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Edmonton Oilers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is how poorly the Sharks have played as of late. This year, they are 32nd in the NHL in goals against, giving up 3.80 goals per game. Further, they have lost seven straight games. In that time, they have given up 37 goals in seven games, good for over five goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Oilers score 3.18 goals per game this year. They have won four of their last six games, and the defense has been great. They have given up 15 goals over their last six games. Take the Oilers in this one.

Final Sharks-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-176)