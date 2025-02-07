ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

South Carolina looks to end their long losing streak as they face Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Kentucky prediction and pick.

South Carolina comes into the game at 10-12 on the year, but 0-9 in SEC play, placing them in last place in the SEC. After opening the year 3-3, they would win seven straight games. Since then, they have lost nine straight games. In their last game South Carolina would face Texas A&M. Texas A&M would open an eight-point lead at the end of the first half. South Carolina would start to make a comeback, but fall short, losing 76-72.

Meanwhile, Kentucky comes into the game at 15-7 on the year, but just 4-5 in conference play, placing them eighth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 12-2 with losses to Clemson and Ohio State. They would then fall to Georgia before beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost four of five, with the only win being over Tennessee. In their last game, Kentucky lost to Ole Miss. Ole Miss would dominate the game, having a 17-point lead at the end of the first half, and going on to win the game 98-84.

Here are the South Carolina-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Kentucky Odds

South Carolina: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +470

Kentucky: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Kentucky

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 77th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 131st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 46th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. South Carolina has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 84th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 72nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, they limit opponent rebounds well, sitting 56th in the nation in opponent rebounds per game.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads the way for South Carolina, leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. He comes in with 15.5 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He also adds 2.5 assists per game. Murray-Boyles is joined in the frontcourt by Nick Pringle. Pringle comes into the game with 9.2 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and 1. assists.

Meanwhile, Jamarii Thomas leads the way in assists per game. He has 3.3 assists per game while adding 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Further, Thomas has 1.6 steals per game. He is joined by Zachary Davis. Davis comes into the game with 9.4 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and one steal per game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked 24th in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 108th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky is dominant on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 17th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are seventh in assists per game, while sitting ninth in rebounds per game. They also shoot well from three, sitting 24th in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Otega Oweh leads the way for Kentucky. He comes into the game with 16 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaxson Robinson. Robinson is scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Finally, Lamont Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.8 assists per game while scoring 13.2 points per game, while also adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year.

Amari Williams leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 9.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, Williams is scoring 10.4 points per game while also adding three assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final South Carolina-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Kentucky should be able to score well in this game. They are 24th in three-point percentage, and 14th in three-pointers made this year. Meanwhile, South Carolina is 164th in the nation against the three. Further, South Carolina may struggle to score in this game. They are 237th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 166th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Kentucky is not great on defense, sitting 299th in opponent points per game, but 100th in opponent shooting efficiency. Still, they are strong enough on defense to slow down a weak South Carolina shooting attack. Take Kentucky to win big in this one.

Final South Carolina-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -10.5 (-120)