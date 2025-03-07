ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tennessee Vols host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Tennessee prediction and pick.

South Carolina is at the bottom of the SEC standings with a 2-15 record. They will likely end with just those two conference wins but the good news is that they did not go winless. It took them a while, but SC was able to upset Texas toward the end of February and then followed up with a win against Arkansas. Last time out, Georgia beat them by nine. There is not much of a chance that the Gamecocks go into Tennessee and beat them.

Tennessee is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. They are the No. 4 team in the country with a 24-6 record and 11-6 conference record. They went undefeated in their non-conference and as a result, could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the very first time. They have never been above a 2-seed. The Vols are coming off a loss against Ole Miss on Wednesday right after beating Alabama.

Here are the South Carolina-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Tennessee Odds

South Carolina: +15.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1060

Tennessee: -15.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -2300

Over: 128.5 (-110)

Under: 128.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: SEC Network

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is a big underdog for this game. Tennesee will host on senior “day” and they will be playing for seeding in the conference tournament. An Alabama loss could see the Vols move to the 3-seed for the SEC Tournament. They have much more to play for.

The Gamecocks averages 70 points per game but allow more than that at 71.3. Their lack of defense has proven to be costly for them all season long. They are going against a ton of seniors this game and they could get exposed and allow 90+ points.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game and adds 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.5 steals, and shoots 58.9% from the floor. It's no secret that this team has no shot at winning without him giving them a chance. He scored 35 points in the win over Arkansas and followed up with 24 in the loss to Georgia. He has scored 22+ in his last four games.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

This will be an emotional game for most of the team. They are big favorites but are in a position to win big. SC will be the last seed in the SEC Tournament and Tennessee should be able to make a statement. They are coming off a loss, so you can expect them to play with a vengeance.

This team is led by their stellar defense, considered one of the best in the nation this season. They allow just 61.8 points per game and lead the nation with a 37.7% opponent field goal percentage. San Diego State is right behind them at 37.8%. Furthermore, Tennessee allows just 21 made buckets per game on average, and teams only shoot 27.9% from beyond the arc, second in the nation. There is no question that the Vold make it very tough for opponents. If the Vols can contain Murray-Boyles, they will cruise to a win.

Chaz Lanier leads the team with 17.7 points per game. He could go off on Senior Day.

Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

South Carolina recently ended their 13-game losing streak. Tennessee should dominate this game from start to finish with a ton of seniors playing in their final home game at Food City Center.

Final South Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -15.5 (-115)