The Dallas Stars will travel to the Rocky Mountains to face the Colorado Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen returns to Ball Arena as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Stars-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche lead the head-to-head series 93-87. Yet, the Stars are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Avalanche. The teams have played twice this season, with the Stars defeating the Avalanche 5-3 on November 29, 2024, at the American Airlines Arena, while the Avs defeated the Stars 6-3 on January 18, 2025, at Ball Arena. It will be the first time Rantanen returns to Denver after the Avalanche traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes. Ironically, it will be with a different team after the Hurricanes traded Rantanen to the Stars.

Here are the Stars-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Avalanche Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +116

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 5.5 (-124)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Stars vs Avalanche

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and ALT

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars have gone 18-13-1 on the road this season. While they are one of the best teams in the NHL, they have also struggled on the road against some of the better teams, including a 6-3 loss in Colorado earlier this season. But this trip will be different, as everyone will look at Rantanen and his actions against his former team. Indeed, it will be an emotional return for Rantanen, who won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

The Stars hope they can replicate what they did against the Avalanche in their last battle, which took place at home. Significantly, they built a large lead and prospered from heavy damage from the secondary lines. Mason Marchment had one goal and three assists. Likewise, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist. Roope Hintz added a goal.

The Stars took 24 shots on the net. Furthermore, they won 58 percent of the faceoffs in this showdown and also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay. Adding Rantanen to the mix will certainly help them as they look for holes to exploit.

Jake Oettinger made 29 saves in the last win against the Avalanche. Additionally, he backed a defense that went 4 for 5 on the penalty kill. The defense also leveled 20 hits and blocked 14 shots.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if their offense can find its legs and produce some scoring chances. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and not give Nathan MacKinnon any good shooting chances at the net.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

MacKinnon recently celebrated 1000 points, and is one of the best players in the NHL. However, the last two games have been rough for him. MacKinnon has failed to get on the stat sheet over his last two games. Moreover, defenseman Cale Makar has also struggled to get anything else. While the Avalanche won their last game, they lost on Wednesday, and not having their top stars producing was one of the main reasons for the struggles.

When the Avalanche defeated the Stars, they did it by having a monster second period after initially trailing. Amazingly, they scored four straight. Artturi Lehkonen produced significant results in this one, nabbing two goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Jonathan Drouin added one goal and two assists. Makar produced two helpers, while MacKinnon had one.

The Avalanche scored 36 shots on goal in this game. They prospered despite winning just 36 percent of their faceoffs. The Avs also went 1 for 3 on the powerplay.

Scott Wedgewood was the goalie in that game, making 26 saves and allowing three goals. However, MacKenzie Blackwood might get the start here. He and the rest of the Avalanche need to account for Rantanen and prevent their former teammate from hurting them.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can get some production from MacKinnon and Makar. Then, their defense must contain Rantanen and make his return a sad one.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Stars are 30-35 against the spread, while the Avalanche are 30-37 against the spread. Also, the Stars are 12-21 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 16-18 against the spread at home. The Stars are 26-35-4 against the over/under, while the Avs are 24-32-1 against the over/under.

Rantanen hopes to make an impact. However, his team still struggles on the road against good teams, and the Avalanche are one of the best. I can see the Avalanche ruining his return and finding a way to cover the spread at home against Rantanen and the Stars.

Final Stars-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+176)