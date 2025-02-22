ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have had a rough season, and they both need a win to calm down their fanbases. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Suns have disappointed a ton this season. They sit at 26-29 despite being littered with stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and they have lost four straight entering this matchup. The Suns desperately need this win against a Bulls team that has struggled all season. This would be the perfect antidote for the Suns, even with the game in Chicago.

The Bulls have been awful this season, with a 22-34 record and five straight losses entering this game. Zach LaVine was traded away to the Kings, leaving Nikola Vucevic as the best player on the team. They have a big challenge in this game against the Suns because Phoenix still has more talent than most teams in the NBA. They have an opportunity for a giant bounce-back in this matchup.

Here are the Suns-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Bulls Odds

Phoenix Suns: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 239

Under: 239

How To Watch Suns vs. Bulls

Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT

TV: AZ Family/Chicago Sports Network

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' offense has been good but should be much better than it is. They are 14th in points per game at 113.1, 11th in field goal percentage at 47.4%, and fifth in three-point shooting at 37.5% from behind the arc.

Five Suns are averaging over double digits. Durant has been the best player on offense, scoring 27.2 points per game. Booker is just behind with 26 points per game. Booker is also the best passer on the team, averaging 6.7 assists per game. This team also averages 27.4 assists per game overall, which is good but should be much better for this offense.

Booker and Durant make this entire offense go, and they get a great matchup against the worst defense in the NBA. They should score easily in this game. This is the perfect spot for the Suns to get back on track and find their offense again despite the game being on the road.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' defense has been highly inconsistent all season. They are 20th in points allowed, at 115.1 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage allowed, 46.2%, and 11th in three-point field goal percentage defense, 35.6%.

Since Jusuf Nurkic was traded, Nick Richards has been the leading rebounder in Phoenix, averaging 9.7 per game. Durant is the block leader, averaging 1.4 per game. This frontcourt looked different after the deadline and got better.

Their perimeter defense has stayed consistent overall. Four Suns are averaging at least one steal, and Beal is the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game. The Suns have the athletes on paper to play good defense, but they have been up and down all season. The Bulls score the ball very well, making this a tough matchup on this side of the court.

Surprisingly, the Bulls have been an excellent team on offense this season. They are 10th in scoring at 115.9 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 36.9%.

Five different Bulls have averaged over double digits this season. With LaVine traded away, Vucevic is the scoring leader, averaging 19.2 points per game. Josh Giddey leads the team in assists at 6.3 per game.

Nikola Vucevic is the best player on this offense without LaVine. They should score on a Suns defense that has struggled all season. The Bulls have the advantage on this side of the court, and no one can consistently guard Vucevic for Phoenix.

The Bulls' defense has struggled all year. They are 29th in scoring defense, allowing 120.6 points per game, 22nd in field-goal defense at 47.3%, and third in three-point defense at 34.4%.

Nikola Vucevic is a beast for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.3 per game. Matas Buzelis is the team leader in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. Finally, five players also average one steal, with Lonzo Ball leading the team with 1.4 per game.

The Suns' offense is still very talented and should have a lot of success in this game against an awful defense. Durant and Booker can score against this defense.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Suns are the better team in this game and need to win more. The Bulls gave up after the trade deadline and are out of running for the playoffs, while the Suns still have a faint chance at the play-in. Booker, Durant, and Beal are the best players in this game, and I think they will do enough to push Phoenix over the top. The Suns win and cover in this game in Chicago.

Final Suns-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -5 (-110)