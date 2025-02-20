ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It may not look like the most crucial game in the Western Conference standings when the San Antonio Spurs host the Phoenix Suns. However, it has some special meaning for Kevin Durant, who will get to play a game on his old home court when he went to the University of Texas. This game will be at the Moody Center, as the Spurs continue to try to grow its fan base by playing games at different venues. The Suns are a perfect team to feature in the game, as fans will flock to the arena to see Durant's homecoming. The Suns won the first and only matchup between these teams earlier in the season, winning 104-93. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Suns' playoff chances are quickly slipping away, as they lost six of their last seven games heading into the All-Star Break. Phoenix had a demanding schedule over that span, which included games as substantial underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets. Still, given the talent on their roster, you'd expect them to perform slightly better. They are now 1.5 games out of the last play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Spurs are in an even worse spot, sitting two games behind the Suns and 3.5 games out of the play-in spot. It has been much of the same story for San Antonio, losing seven of ten games heading into the break after their trip to Paris. The Spurs also had some challenging games, but most of their matchups were either as favorites or slight underdogs. It has been slightly disappointing for a team that hoped to take a step in the right direction this season.

Here are the Suns-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Spurs Odds

Phoenix Suns: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -135

San Antonio Spurs: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Spurs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, TruTV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns and Spurs have been a constant matchup over the past three seasons, and Phoenix has gotten the upper hand in most of those games. The Suns have won seven of the last ten and covered the spread in six. The Spurs and Suns are an even matchup, which is shown by the spread for this game. If you believe the Suns persevere, putting them down for a cover would be safe.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns will have a motivated Durant on his old floor in this matchup, but he could be the only Suns' big three member to suit up. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are both day-to-day on the injury report, and their status for this game is unknown. The Spurs should have a relatively full lineup, with just one depth player, Charles Bassey, on the report.

The excitement of playing in a new venue could also help the Spurs, as they haven't been particularly good at home this season. San Antonio is just 13-12 at home, while the Suns are 10-17 on the road.

Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Suns and Spurs exceeded the total in seven of their past ten games each. However, the optics of this game should have us looking at the under. The Suns could be without most of their scorers, and the Spurs eclipsed 116 points three times over their past ten games. It's also always interesting when basketball teams play games in locations different from normal NBA arenas for the pros or college arenas for the college players. Sometimes, the scoring is slow to start and puts them behind pace.

Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Under 235.5 (-110)