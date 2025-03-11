ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our ACC Tournament odds series with a Syracuse-Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Syracuse-Florida State.

Conference basketball tournaments get rolling with the ACC Tournament first round on Tuesday. This is the last of three opening-round games in Charlotte.

Florida State is facing the end of the line for coach Leonard Hamilton, who has been at Florida State since 2002 and has created several memorable moments during his multi-decade tenure. He won the 2012 ACC Tournament championship. He won the ACC regular-season championship in 2020 before the pandemic hit. He reached the Elite Eight in 2018 and went to multiple Sweet 16s. He lifted FSU to a place of considerable national prominence. Notably, two of his Sweet 16 appearances were a decade apart (2011 and 2021). He struggled in the first several seasons of his tenure but received patience from his administration and became a very good coach. Hamilton, who was a lead assistant to Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall when the Wildcats won the national championship in 1978, has spent a very long time in college basketball and will leave the stage being acknowledged as an above-average head coach who created opportunities for a lot of people in the industry. Florida State will hope to prolong his career by winning this game and advancing in the ACC Tournament.

Here are the Syracuse-Florida State ACC Tournament Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

ACC Tournament Odds: Syracuse-Florida State Odds

Syracuse: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Florida State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse hammered Virginia this past weekend in the regular-season finale. The Orange looked really good in that game and showed that they might be gaining some late-season flow and continuity. If this team is truly learning how to play together and is understanding the concepts coach Adrian Autry has been trying to instill into his players all season long, we could be witnessing the beginning of a breakout surge for the Orange at this ACC Tournament. Syracuse might be about to ambush Florida State with a performance many analysts might not expect. Syracuse could be a sleeping dark-horse contender waiting to bust out at this tournament.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State comfortably handled Syracuse when these teams met earlier this season. The Seminoles will be powerfully motivated in this game by the desire to extend Leonard Hamilton's career. Notably, FSU played hard and well for its coach this past weekend, upsetting SMU. If the Seminoles really are invested in wanting to win for Leonard Hamilton, they should be able to deal with Syracuse in order to continue Hamilton's career. The SMU offered solid proof that this team is not mentally checking out but wants to push forward and make a real commitment to winning games, even though the Seminoles are unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. Betting analysts take note of those things. Syracuse is not the uniquely imposing kind of opponent the Seminoles should be worried about. The spread is also very small. FSU can win by just three points and cover the spread.

Final Syracuse-Florida State Prediction & Pick

We think the desire to play for Leonard Hamilton will give Florida State a mental edge which will translate to the court. Take Florida State.

Final Syracuse-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -2.5