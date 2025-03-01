ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Florida prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M-Florida.

Texas A&M continues to be a very enigmatic team in college basketball this season. The Aggies are going to be a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will have a very good chance of making the Sweet 16, so it's obvious they can play at a high level and give top teams a robust battle. Yet, A&M can be very disjointed on offense as well. The Aggies can look all out of sorts, as they did for much of their loss to Vanderbilt at home earlier this week. Vanderbilt is a solid team, but A&M should be beating the Commodores and other mid-tier SEC opponents at home. The Aggies aren't as consistent as they could be or should be. They aren't picking up momentum heading into March and the upcoming SEC Tournament. A&M has to decide what kind of team it wants to be. A win on the road at Florida would represent a big step in the right direction.

Here are the Texas A&M-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Florida Odds

Texas A&M: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +315

Florida: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -410

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Florida

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M did not play well against Vanderbilt. One would think the Aggies are going to bounce back and play a lot better in this game. We also have to note that Florida played a horrible first half against Georgia and created a huge deficit before rallying to make the game close in a loss. Florida is not playing like a potential No. 1 seed right now, even though the Gators are in contention for that goal. If Texas A&M can play strong defense and prevent the Gators' shooters from getting into a rhythm, they should at least be able to keep this game close enough to cover. The spread of 8.5 points feels a little too high. This should be 6.5, maybe even 5.5. A&M certainly seems like the better side to take here.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida was not good against Georgia. You can be that Gator coach Todd Golden and his staff will get after their players heading into this game. Florida will be shot out of a cannon for this game. Playing at home and at night, we should see a vigorous effort from UF. Given that Texas A&M's offense has been erratic, unreliable and clunky in recent weeks, Florida's defense has a really good chance of setting a tone in this game, taking control early, frustrating A&M, and eventually pulling away with a 15- or 18-point victory in the second half. Florida will bounce back from the Georgia loss and make a big statement in the attempt to lock down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Texas A&M is really scuffling right now. Florida is getting the Aggies at the right time, and that will matter.

Final Texas A&M-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida is a good team, but it shouldn't be favored by almost 10 points against a quality opponent. This spread does feel two or three points too high. Take Texas A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Florida Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +8.5