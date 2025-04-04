ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball Final Four odds series with a Texas-South Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas-South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have made it back to the Final Four, trying to defend their national championship. They aren't as talented or as overwhelmingly powerful as they were last season, when they defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national title game. However, they're in Tampa, and they're two wins away from defending their crown. South Carolina doesn't bring as much to the table on offense this season. We have seen this point affirmed in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina has had to grind out difficult, close wins against Indiana, Maryland, and Duke to reach the Final Four. South Carolina created a small working margin in the second half against Indiana, but the Maryland and Duke games were extremely close midway through the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks had to fight very hard to dig out those two wins. They leaned on their defense. South Carolina has had to sweat out games, but coach Dawn Staley's group has been able to get the important defensive stops when it has needed them. This is a blue-collar team ready for a street fight.

Here are the Texas-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 Women's Final Four Odds: Texas-South Carolina Odds

Texas: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +184

South Carolina: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 124 (-110)

Under: 124 (-110)

How to Watch Texas vs South Carolina

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina's offense is not especially strong. The Gamecocks have gone down to the wire against Maryland and Duke. Texas is a No. 1 seed and a team which is better than Maryland and Duke. Moreover, the Longhorns have already played South Carolina three times this season. The teams met twice in the SEC regular season and then a third time in the SEC Tournament. The familiarity between these teams should create a low-scoring, tense, close game. With the spread being at 4.5 points instead of 2.5 or 1.5, a Texas bet could cash simply on the basis of the Longhorns being an underdog.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer has coached in the Final Four before this year. He reached the national championship game several years ago with Mississippi State. Schafer gives Texas a coach who can match wits with Dawn Staley. The Longhorns will be in this game the whole way and should cover.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina really seemed to feel the pressure of the moment and the weight of expectations in the previous rounds of March Madness. The offense did not flow and the team did not play its best basketball. However, now that South Carolina has gotten back to the Final Four, you might see this team relax a little bit and relish the environment. That, plus the fact that South Carolina has beaten Texas twice already this season, should give the Gamecocks a tactical and psychological comfort zone which enables them to play a sharper, more aggressive game. Dawn Staley is a proven coach. She has regularly gotten South Carolina to this stage of the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are making a fifth straight Final Four appearance. That kind of experience is and should be hard to bet against.

Final Texas-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Texas, but this is a live-play game. Wait for a mid-second-half betting opportunity based on the game flow.

Final Texas-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Texas +4.5