ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Bucks prediction and pick

Sunday's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks promises to be a thrilling clash. The Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's league-leading 32.8 points per game, face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 30.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. The Bucks, seeking to solidify their Eastern Conference standing, will need strong performances from Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez. The Thunder, with their potent offense and stingy defense, are favored, but the Bucks' home advantage could level the playing field. Expect a high-scoring, intense battle as these playoff contenders collide at Fiserv Forum

Here are the Thunder-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Bucks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Milwaukee Bucks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to secure a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, and here's why they will not only win but also cover the spread. The Thunder's impressive record and performance this season, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber play, make them a formidable opponent. Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to score from anywhere on the court, combined with the defensive prowess of Chet Holmgren, gives the Thunder a well-rounded attack that can challenge any team. Additionally, the Thunder's strong team chemistry and depth have allowed them to maintain a high level of performance even when key players are rested or injured, as seen in their recent lineup adjustments against the Trail Blazers.

The Bucks, while boasting elite talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, have shown vulnerabilities against top-tier competition, particularly in their inability to consistently match the level of support needed from their supporting cast. This inconsistency could be exploited by the Thunder's balanced offense and defense. Furthermore, the Bucks' recent win over the Lakers was impressive, but it came against a short-handed team, which might not accurately reflect their full potential against a healthier, more cohesive opponent like the Thunder. Given these factors, the Thunder's strong team dynamics, coupled with their ability to adapt and perform under pressure, position them favorably to not only win but also cover the spread against the Bucks on Sunday.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks have a strong chance of winning or covering the spread against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, primarily due to their potent offense and home-court advantage. Giannis Antetokounmpo's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Bucks into a high-scoring machine, especially when they reach 120 points or more, boasting a remarkable 23-1 record in such games. The Bucks' strategy of leveraging athleticism and strong interior play, complemented by timely perimeter shooting, makes them a formidable opponent. Players like Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez provide additional firepower, with Lillard's playmaking skills and Lopez's three-point shooting offering a balanced attack. This dynamic offense, combined with the Bucks' ability to adapt and perform under pressure, positions them well against the Thunder.

The Thunder, despite their impressive record and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber performance, may face challenges in containing Giannis and the Bucks' versatile roster. Milwaukee's recent adjustments, including the integration of new players like Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr., have enhanced their depth and flexibilit. Additionally, if the Thunder struggle to contain Giannis and limit the Bucks' scoring opportunities, Milwaukee's bench, which has shown significant contributions, could further tilt the game in their favor. Overall, the Bucks' strong offense, roster depth, and home-court advantage make them a compelling choice to win or cover the spread against the Thunder on Sunday.

Final Thunder-Bucks Prediction & Pick

In Sunday's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks will cover the lofty spread and even potentially get the outright win. Milwaukee's potent offense, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and supported by Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez, will challenge the Thunder's defense. The Bucks' ability to score efficiently and their strong home-court advantage at Fiserv Forum will be key factors. Oklahoma City, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive play, may struggle to contain Giannis and the Bucks' balanced attack. Additionally, Milwaukee's recent roster adjustments have enhanced their depth, allowing them to maintain a high level of performance even when key players face defensive pressure. Given these factors, the Bucks are likely to secure a convincing victory, covering the spread as they capitalize on their home advantage and superior team depth. Expect a high-scoring game with the Bucks recovering the spread on their homecourt Sunday night.

Final Thunder-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +3.5 (-110), Over 233.5 (-110)