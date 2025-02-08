ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle between the top two teams in the West. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Western Conference by six games after most recently beating the Phoenix Suns 140-109. It marked their third-consecutive victory as they've been cruising with a 7-3 record over their last 10 games. They lead this season series 1-0 and will look to establish their dominance once again.

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the West and most recently defeated the Toronto Raptors 138-107. They've won 10 of their last 11 games and ride a four-game winning streak heading into this contest. They've also won their last three games by at least double-digits, so expect them to put forth their best effort at home in this one.

Here are the Thunder-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Grizzlies Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -130

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming into this game following one of their most resounding wins of the season, beating the Phoenix Suns by 31 points and seeing another massive 50-point game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He had an incredibly efficient night, making three of his seven three-pointers and scoring 50 in just 34 minutes of action. This Thunder team has been known to rest their starters during many fourth quarters, but they may need an extended effort against this equally hot Grizzlies team.

Expand Tweet



The Thunder have also seen a big boost on the defensive end of the floor with Alex Caruso returning from a brief injury. With Chet Holmgren still waiting in the wings and Isaiah Hartenstein playing at a high level in the paint, this team's biggest strength is certainly their depth of the bench and ability to plug different players into fluid lineups. Aaron Wiggins has also been stepping up in games where Jalen Williams is out, which is only a testament to how many capable players they have throughout their roster.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a mission over the last 10 games and after sitting out for a few games, Ja Morant returned to action with 25 against the Spurs and 26 against the Raptors. This is only fuel for the fire that Jaren Jackson Jr. has been setting over the last 10 games, averaging 26.4 PPG and shooting 55.2% from the field. After scoring 37 against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, he's followed it with two more games of 31 and 32 points.

Expand Tweet



Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies the highest-scoring team in the NBA with 123.8 PPG, but they also lead the league in hustle points and have been able to turn their defense into offense all season. If they're able to maintain this symbiotic play where Jackson Jr. and Morant both combine for 50 points each game, there are not many teams that can keep up with this Grizzlies squad when they're playing at this current pace.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Both teams are extremely hot at the moment and their star players are catching heat at the right time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has combined for 84 points over the last two games, while the duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant has combined for 50 or more in their last two games. Despite both of these teams playing very solid defense, we could see another high-scoring affair in this one if both sides keep shooting the ball like they have been.

Both teams are two of the more consistent sides when it comes to covering the spread with Memphis at 34-17 ATS and Oklahoma City at 32-18 ATS. The biggest difference is OKC's record of 13-10 ATS on the road up against the Grizzlies' 18-8 ATS record at home.

While the first meeting between these two sides wasn't particularly close, I expect this game to be much closer in nature given it's in Memphis. The Grizzlies have been playing very well on their home floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level right now. The loss of Desmond Bane to injury will be the crucial part of this matchup as the Thunder manage to cover on the road.

Final Thunder-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-112)