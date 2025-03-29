ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a superteam, and they are showing it. It's not as though they have dominated opponents in the first four games of the 2025 MLB season, but they have won all four games by showing a different dimension of their depth and versatility each time. They beat the Chicago Cubs twice in Tokyo without Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman. They beat the Detroit Tigers twice with clutch three-run homers, one by Teoscar Hernandez and one by Betts. They beat Tarik Skubal. They won a game started by Shota Imanaga. They have come from behind multiple times. Four tough wins, four displays of resourcefulness.

The Dodgers have the bats, they have the starters, they have the bullpen. Not every aspect of this team has been excellent across four games, but all of them have stepped forward at the right times. Baseball, if you might have noticed, is all about the timely contribution and intervention. The Dodgers have so many good players who can make the timely contribution, and that's why they're 4-0 with wins over teams (the Cubs and Tigers) which are expected to contend for playoff spots.

Tigers-Dodgers Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Roki Sasaki

Reese Olson (0-0) knows he has to hold things together this season for a Detroit team which is expected to contend for a playoff berth. Dealing with pressure and expectations will be a challenge for Olson, who has the ability but needs to handle the mental test of the sport this year. He gets a great test here against the world champion Dodgers. It will be fascinating to see how he handles the moment, especially since the Tigers are 0-2 and really need a win.

Roki Sasaki (0-0)

Last Start: March 18 vs Chicago Cubs (Tokyo Series): 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 3 K

The Los Angeles Dodgers are counting on Roki Sasaki to build on his brief outing against the Cubs in Tokyo. He wasn't great, but he avoided the big inning and got out of that abbreviated start with little damage. Sasaki surely learned a lot from his experience and now gets a chance to apply what he absorbed from his first big-league outing. If Sasaki is anything close to what the hype suggests, the Dodger rotation will add another high-end arm and will become that much more difficult for opponents to figure out.

