The Minnesota Timberwolves will attempt to take a 2-1 lead as they meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at the Chase Center. The series swings to San Francisco as we continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves destroyed the Warriors 117-93 in Game 2, making a statement as they evened the series before flying to San Francisco for Game 3. After leading 56-39 at halftime, the Wolves cruised to the finish line and won this game with no issues.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3 Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-114)

Moneyline: -215

Golden State Warriors: +5 (-106)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 201 (-112)

Under: 201 (-108)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards suffered an injury during Game 2, and it looked like he might be out. However, he returned to the game and finished strong with 20 points while shooting 6 for 13. While Edwards recovered, Julius Randle dominated Game 2 with 24 points while shooting 10 for 17. Overall, the Wolves were good shooters all night, converting 50.6 percent of their chances, including 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. The only blip in the radar was poor free-throw shooting, as the Wolves hit just 65 percent of their opportunities.

The Timberwolves lost the board battle by three. Yet, they also had 10 steals and blocked five shots, demonstrating a suffocating defense that did not give the Warriors an inch. Along with Randle and Edwards, Jaden McDaniels had a solid game with 16 points. Meanwhile, the bench came to play, with Naz Reid having 11 points and Nickiel Alexander-Walker adding 20.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can continue shooting the rock well, making good shot attempts, and making the most of their opportunities. They must also continue to play strong defense and not let the Warriors get open shots.

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

Stephen Curry will miss several games and might not be able to come back if the Warriors cannot win a game without him. Unfortunately, things look bad without Curry, and the Warriors are in grave danger of being eliminated if they cannot survive Curry's absence. Therefore, they need someone else to pick up the slack and lead the Warriors to victory.

Despite any setbacks, Jimmy Butler is confident in the Warriors' ability to win this series, even with Curry out. Butler was not awful, but could have done better in Game 2. He scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 from the field. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield struggled, scoring 15 points but shooting 5 for 14 from the hardwood. Brandin Podziemski added 11 points while shooting 4 for 9. Also, the bench was solid for the Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga adding 18 points while shooting 8 for 11, while Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15.

The Warriors were awful at shooting all night, hitting just 44.7 percent from the field, including only 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they struggled mightily at the free-throw line, hitting just 64 percent of their chances from the charity stripe. The Warriors barely won the board battle by three. However, they had just eight steals and blocked only two shots. The Warriors were also sloppy with the basketball, turning the ball over 17 times.

But how will they do without Curry? That is a question they must answer. The Warriors need Butler or anyone else to hit their shots, and set up better opportunities from the three-point line.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Butler and Hield can both take the team on their shoulders and take high-quality shots while giving the Warriors the early lead, while feeding on the crowd energy. Then, they must contain Randle and Edwards, and not allow the Timberwolves to burn them from the three-point line.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Last season, three teams played Game 3 at home with a 1-1 split. However, only one of those teams won Game 3 at home. The Timberwolves, Warriors, and Detroit Pistons all had Game 3 at home in the First Round. Significantly, both the Warriors and Wolves won Game 3 while the Pistons lost.

While the Warriors are a deep team, they also showed how badly they need Curry, and not having him ruined their chances in Game 3. Conversely, the Timberwolves look deeper than ever and found a way to put the Warriors away early. Even with the series in San Francisco, it's tough to see them surviving without Curry. I see the Timberwolves winning this game and covering the spread on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: -5 (-114)