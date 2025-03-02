ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we continue these cross-conference matchups inside the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers are set to visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the second and final meeting between these two teams on the season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-76ers prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers currently occupy the 12-spot in the Western Conference, most recently beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-102. They'll face the Cleveland Cavaliers before continuing their road trip to Philadelphia, but they've won four-consecutive games and have yet to lose on this current stand.

The Philadelphia 76ers have slipped to 11 in the Eastern Conference, but managed to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-119 in their last outing. The win finally snapped a nine-game losing streak and Philly fans saw their first home win since February 4th. Now, they'll look to build momentum once again with an added day of rest.

Here are the Trail Blazers-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-76ers Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +144

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Rip City TV Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers have really found a groove this season following the All-Star break as their young core of capable scorers is blossoming before our eyes. While Anfernee Simons is still leading the way with 18.6 PPG and game-highs in two of their last four wins, it's been Shaedon Sharpe elevating his scoring efforts and leading the team with 36, 25 in their last two games. He also did so while logging a much higher 36 minutes than he's used so, so expect the Trail Blazers to give him much more work in running the floor and creating shots.

Expand Tweet



Deni Avdija has really embraced his role as a do-all player on this team from his relentless scoring to his effortless passing and getting his teammates involved. Scoot Henderson continues to expand his role as a playmaker with 5.3 APG and it's only a matter of time before he starts moving the needle with improved scoring. Look for another collective effort in rebounding the ball as they look to make up for the prolonged absence of Deandre Ayton and possibly being without Jerami Grant.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers recently shocked the Golden State Warriors as nine-point betting underdogs thanks to Quentin Grimes having the best game of his NBA career. He scored a game-high 44 points while scorching the net with 6-9 shooting from three. Tyrese Maxey saw one of his poorest performances of the season hitting on 2-14 attempts, but Grimes did more than pick up the slack with his clutch scoring down the stretch. Gueerschon Yabusele also came up big for them with a few key defensive stops in the final minutes, so it's promising to see this 76ers team finally break their streak and show signs of life.

Expand Tweet



Now that the 76ers know the fate of Joel Embiid for the time being, they can turn the chapter on their season and move forward while focusing on the games at hand. Paul George has been having a down season by his standards and it's been a rather disappointing season after what they thought his addition would add to this team. If they're able to replicate some of the inspired play from their previous game, they could be able hold the high-scoring Blazers off at home.

Final Trail Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers have been mounting a solid run over the last 10 games and it's been impressive to see this team grow throughout the season. They have an even better record against the spread at 36-28 while going 16-14 ATS on the road. The 76ers, on the other hand, are just 22-37 ATS on the season and 10-21 at home. While they have all the momentum from their last win, the scoring from this Portland team could be too much for their defense to handle at the moment.

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't been performing well for the most part and despite their win, their betting trends don't indicate solid return. For our final pick, we'll side with the Trail Blazers to get it done one the road.

Final Trail Blazers-76ers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +3.5 (-108)