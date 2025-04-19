ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins-Braves.

The Atlanta Braves finally came to life on Friday night. They were utterly failing through the first seven innings, trailing the Minnesota Twins 4-1. The Braves had a brutal trip to Canada to play the Toronto Blue Jays. They lost two of three, and in the series finale on Wednesday, they struck out 19 times against non-elite pitchers. Chris Bassitt is a good major-league pitcher, but he is not Zack Wheeler or Gerrit Cole. He should not be striking out opposing hitters left and right. Getting fanned 19 times by Blue Jay pitching represented one of Atlanta's worst hitting performances of the year, and there have already been a lot of them. The Braves then flailed against Minnesota starter Chris Paddack, who can be fairly described as an average big-league pitcher. The Braves managed just one run in seven innings and looked like they were done and dusted.

Then, in one inning, everything changed.

The Braves scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth against the Minnesota bullpen. What was notable about the rally beyond the collection of clutch hits was that the Braves didn't need a home run. They simply stitched together several base hits, slapping the ball into the outfield and not swinging for the fences. Maybe that's the plate discipline the Braves need to get going: fewer home-run cuts, more line-drive swings. The Braves won 6-4. Let's see if that win propels them.

Twins-Braves Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs Chris Sale

Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1) got through his last start against the Detroit Tigers in good form. He scattered a few hits but did not allow a walk. Only a solo homer prevented him from a scoreless pitching line. If he can pitch like that against the Braves, he will give his team an excellent chance to win.

Last Start: April 13 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Chris Sale (0-2) has not been good this season. He has given up crooked numbers — at least three runs — in each of his four starts. Everyone in Atlanta is waiting for the elite Cy Young-level pitcher to show up. The Braves need that version of Chris Sale quite badly.

Last Start: April 13 at Tampa Bay Rays — 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

Here are the Twins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Braves Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +166

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Twins vs Braves

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins) | FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The fact that Chris Sale has been horrible this season makes it easier to trust the Twins. The betting market, however, is still pricing in Sale as an elite pitcher. Twins plus 1.5 runs is only -125, not -160 or -175, which you will find for other teams at the same spread on the run line. That's a very reasonable play to make. Twins plus 1.5 offers good value given that Sale hasn't yet been himself.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

It was vital for the Braves to come back on Friday and beat the Twins. Now armed with fresh confidence, they might finally get going, including Chris Sale, who is due to pitch well at some point.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick

Do you trust Chris Sale? If he pitches great, Atlanta likely covers … but Sale hasn't pitched well yet in 2025. Maybe wait one or two innings for an early-game live play based on what you see.

Final Twins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5