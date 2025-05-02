ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Twins continue their road trip as they visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Twins come into the series at 13-19 on the year, which places them in fourth in the AL Central. They are coming off a series with the Guardians. The Twins took the first game of the series 11-1, but would score just six more runs in the last three games of the series, losing all three of them. Meanwhile, the Red Sox come into the series at 17-16, which places them in second in the AL East. They just finished a three-game series with the Blue Jays. The Red Sox would take game one of the series, but fall in games two and three of the series.

The Twins and Red Sox play game one of the series on Friday.

Twins-Red Sox Projected Starters

Bailey Ober vs. TBD

Bailey Ober (3-1) with a 4.13 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: Ober went 7.2 innings, giving up eight hits. He would strike out two batters and give up just one run. Ober would take the win over the Guardians.

Away Splits: Ober is 1-1 on the road with a 5.51 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

Here are the Twins-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: MNNT/NESN

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ty France has led the way for the Twins this year. He is hitting .281 with a .353 OBP. France has seven doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIS, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Byron Buxton is scoring plenty of runs. Buxton has scored 23 times this year while hitting .246 with a .279 OBP. He also has four doubles, two triples, six home runs, and 17 RBIs. Meanwhile, Trevor Larnach is hitting .227 this year with a .323 OBP. He has two doubles, four home runs, 14 RBIs, and 17 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is Carlos Correa. He is hitting .223 with a .267 OBP. He has eight doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored. Finally, Harrison Bader is hitting .256 with a .351 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alex Bregman has led the way for the Red Sox. He is hitting .326 with a .397 OBP. HE has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 26 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Further, Wilyer Abreu is hitting .283 with a .403 OBP. He has six doubles, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 18 runs scored. Further, Rafael Devers is hitting .228 with a .358 OBP. He has ten doubles, five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 22 runs scored.

Also paying well is Jarren Duran. Duran is hitting .279 with a .333 OBP. He has eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Finally, Kristian Campbell is hitting .301 with a .407 OBP. He has eight doubles, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Bailey Ober has been solid since a rough first start of the year. In his first start, Ober went 2.2 innings, giving up eight runs. Since then, Ober has pitched 30 innings, giving up just seven runs. Further, the Twins are 4-1 in his last five starts, and Ober has won three straight starts. Ober has also pitched great against the Red Sox. Current Red Sox have 18 career at-bats against Ober, with just one hit, one RBI, and two walks. Alex Bregman has the only RBI, but is 0-4. Rafael Devers has the only hit, but is 1-7 with a walk against Ober.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have not named a starting pitcher yet for this game. Walker Buehler was scheduled to start in the game Friday, but with a shoulder injury, Brayan Bello will move up his start and pitch on Friday. Garrett Crochet is next in the rotation, but he will pitch on Sunday. Hunter Dobbins is the most likely option to pitch in this game. He is 2-0 on the year with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He has given up two runs in each of his two starts, with one start having just one of the runs being earned. Those are his only two major league starts. Still, the Twins are 18th in the majors in runs, 21st in batting average, and 22nd in slugging. The Red Sox are fourth in runs, ninth in batting average, and sixth in slugging. Take the Red Sox here.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-108)