It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins-Royals.

The Minnesota Twins led the Houston Astros 7-5 entering the ninth inning of Sunday's game in Minneapolis. The Twins were about to get an important win against an opponent which — like the Twins themselves — is expected to contend for a playoff spot this season. The Twins' bullpen just needed three more outs, and it had one insurance run to play with. This is exactly the kind of situation a good team turns into a win with great consistency. It's only the first week of the season, but Sunday marked an important moment if only because it has the ability to set a tone. The right tone can have a positive domino effect. The wrong tone can have a negative snowball dynamic.

The Twins did not set the right tone. They gave up two in the ninth. The Astros tied the game and won in extra innings. Teams don't want to have to deal with these kinds of gut punches early in the season. The big worry is that they will lead to more discouraging developments and create a crisis of confidence. That's why this game against the Kansas City Royals carries just a little more urgency than an April 7 game might normally offer.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Michael Lorenzen

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0) was unremarkable in his first start of the new season. He didn't get blown up, but he also failed to give the Twins five innings. He allowed a lot of baserunners and did not have his best stuff. Woods Richardson needs to go five innings here and establish more command. The Twins really need him to step up in this spot against a division rival on the road.

Last Start: April 1 at Chicago White Sox — 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Michael Lorenzen (0-1) had a very bumpy ride in his first start of the season. The Royals don't have a large margin for error in an American League Central which has gotten a lot better over the past 12 months. The Detroit Tigers are good. The Cleveland Guardians are here to stay. The Royals can't have a weak link at the back end of their rotation. Lorenzen needs to improve, and he needs to improve quickly.

Last Start: April 1 at Milwaukee Brewers — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

Here are the Twins-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Twins vs Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins) | FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins urgently need to win this game after losing to the Astros on Sunday in a game they should have won. MLB teams know when they need to put in a little extra effort to win a game, and this is one of those times for the Twins. The Royals just defeated the Orioles on Sunday, so they won't be quite as hungry. It will make a difference.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have been very shaky in the first week and a half of the season. The Royals have more upside and showed it in winning a series from the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Bobby Witt Jr is the best player on the field in this game. He will separate the Royals from the Twins.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Royals, but the pitching matchup is a coin flip. Wait for a live play here.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals moneyline