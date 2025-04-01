ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Twins make the trip to Chicago to face the White Sox! The Twins have gotten off to a slow start, while the White Sox have looked decent and not nearly as bad as they were projected to look. This is a big game and a matchup that the Twins desperately need to win. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick.

Twins-White Sox Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Sean Burke

Pablo Lopez (0-1) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs, eight hits, zero walks, and three strikeouts.

Away Splits: (0-1) 3.60 ERA

Sean Burke (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.50 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on three hits, zero walks, and three strikeouts.

Home Splits: (1-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Twins vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network/MNNT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins were 82-80 last season and were very inconsistent, and they have started the season extremely slowly and are 0-4 this year. The Twins' offense was just above average last season, but they have been awful this season and are the worst in the MLB through four games. The Twins were below average on the mound last year, and they have also been terrible to start the season. Despite their overall struggles as a unit, Ty France, Jose Miranada, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton, and Carlos Correa are some notable names on this Minnesota offense. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are the standouts on the mound and need to be the difference makers. The Twins have talent, but they need to string together some wins, and this might be a good place to start.

The Twins are starting Pablo Lopez on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 3.60 ERA, and a 1.60 WHIP. In just one start this season, he allowed four runs on eight hits with zero walks and three strikeouts through five innings. Through just one start, he has a K/BB ratio of zero. Lopez is one of the best pitchers on the Twins, and they need him to show up against a White Sox offense that has been unimpressive to start the season.

The offense for the Twins has struggled after being solid last season. They were 13th in batting average with a .246, but they have fallen to .143. Willi Castro has emerged as the best batter for the Twins behind the plate so far this season. Castro leads in batting average at .357, in home runs with one, in RBI with three, in OBP at .400, and in hits at five. This offense gets a tough matchup against Sean Burke because he has shown significant promise as a young pitcher for the White Sox.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were the worst team in the MLB last season and in history, but they have not been all that bad this season. They have a 2-2 record so far this season. They were the worst team behind the plate last season, and this season, they have improved but have been nothing special. The White Sox struggled on the mound last season, but through four games, they have been red-hot and are the best pitching staff in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, and Miguel Vargas have been solid on this offense. Martin Perez, Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin have been great and red-hot to start the season.

The White Sox are starting Sean Burke on the mound in this matchup. He has a 0-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 0.50 WHIP. In one game, he has allowed three runs on three hits with zero walks and three strikeouts through six innings. Burke has shown he has a lot of potential as a major league pitcher, and he gets a great matchup against a Twins offense that has been highly disappointing to start the year.

The White Sox's offense was awful last year. They were dead last in batting average with .221, and then this season, they have jumped to 22nd in batting average at .210. Benintendi, Vargas, and Robert Jr. lead the team in most batting categories. Benintendi leads in batting average at .231, in home runs at two, and in RBI with six. Vargas leads in OBP at .375, and then five players lead in hits with three on the season, led by Benintendi, Robert Jr., and Vargas.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins are desperate and need a win. This will turn into a pitching duel between Lopez and Burke, but I trust the Twins more in this spot. They can win and cover in this game on the road.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-110)